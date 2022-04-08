VIDEO: Disney+ Releases Trailer For National Geographic's EXPLORER: THE LAST TEPUI

Today, Disney+ debuted the trailer for "Explorer: The Last Tepui." The documentary will premiere April 22, exclusively on Disney+.

This Earth Day, Disney+ will take viewers on a journey around the world - from the rainforests of Guyana to the farms of California to witness and celebrate the diversity and resilience of our planet and the species that inhabit it.

Filmed in some of the world's most fascinating, biodiverse, and mysterious environments, these dynamic documentaries give viewers a revealing look at Earth's splendors, its ecosystems, and inhabitants that face insurmountable environmental changes and threats.

Watch the trailer for the new documentary here: