VIDEO: Disney+ Releases SNEAKERELLA Trailer

Today in celebration of Disney+ Day, Disney Plus released the first trailer for the upcoming Disney+ Original Movie Sneakerella.

Set in the avant-garde street-sneaker subculture of New York City, "Sneakerella" stomps its sneaker culture imprint on a music-driven, gender-flipped "Cinderella" fairy tale.

El (Chosen Jacobs) is an aspiring sneaker designer from Queens who works as a stock boy in the shoe store that once belonged to his late mother. He hides his artistic talent from his overburdened stepfather and two mean-spirited stepbrothers who constantly thwart any opportunity that comes his way. When El meets Kira KING (Lexi Underwood), the fiercely independent daughter of legendary basketball star and sneaker tycoon Darius KING (John Salley), sparks fly as the two bond over their mutual affinity for sneakers. With a little nudge from his best friend and a sprinkle of Fairy Godfather magic, El finds the courage to use his talent to pursue his dream of becoming a 'legit' sneaker designer in the industry.

Sneakerella starts streaming February 18, 2022 - exclusively on Disney+.