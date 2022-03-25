VIDEO: Cynthia Erivo Stars in ROAR Apple TV+ Series Trailer

Apple TV+ TODAY released the trailer for "Roar," the highly anticipated darkly comedic anthology series set to debut globally with all eight episodes on Friday, April 15 exclusively on Apple TV+.

Based on a book of short stories by Cecelia Ahern, the series is the first to be released under "Roar" creators and co-showrunners Carly Mensch and Liz Flahive's ("GLOW") overall deal with Apple TV+.

The gripping trailer highlights the award-winning cast of actors that star across the eight distinct stories, including Academy, Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner Nicole Kidman ("Being the Ricardos"), who also executive produces; Emmy, Grammy and Tony Award winner Cynthia Erivo ("Harriet"); six-time Emmy Award nominee Issa Rae ("Insecure"); Emmy Award winner Merritt Wever ("Unbelievable"); SAG Award nominee Alison Brie ("Happiest Season," GLOW); three-time Emmy Award nominee Betty Gilpin ("GLOW," "The Tomorrow War"); Meera Syal ("Yesterday"), Fivel Stewart ("Atypical") and Kara Hayward ("Us").

"Roar" is an anthology series of darkly comic feminist fables. Spanning genres from magical realism to psychological horror, these eight stand-alone stories feature ordinary women in some pretty extraordinary circumstances. In "Roar," women eat photographs, date ducks, live on shelves like trophies. And yet, their struggles are universal.

Each installment of the anthology series will also feature notable stars such as Nick Kroll ("Big Mouth"), Judy Davis ("Nitram"), Alfred Molina ("Spider-Man: No Way Home"), Daniel Dae Kim ("Lost"), Jake Johnson ("New Girl"), Jason Mantzoukas ("Big Mouth"), Chris Lowell ("GLOW"), Ego Nwodim ("Saturday Night Live"), Griffin Matthews ("The Flight Attendant"), Peter Facinelli ("YesterYear"), Simon Baker ("The Mentalist"), Hugh Dancy ("Law & Order"), Jillian Bell ("Brittany Runs a Marathon"), Bernard White ("Evil Eye"), Justin Kirk ("Weeds") and more.

In addition to starring in one of the anthology's episodes, Kidman executive produces alongside Per Saari and their Emmy Award-winning Blossom Films. Emmy Award-winning producer Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky and Allie Goss executive produce on behalf of Made Up Stories. Creators Flahive and Mensch serve as executive producers and co-showrunners. Author Ahern executive produces through Greenlight Go and Theresa Park executive produces for her Per Capita Productions. "Roar" is produced for Apple by Endeavor Content.

"Roar" joins a growing lineup of Apple Original anthology series including the Film Independent Spirit, GLAAD and NAACP Image Award-nominated "Little America." The new series will make its global debut on Apple TV+ alongside upcoming female-led Apple Originals the soon-to-premiere metaphysical thriller "Shining Girls" starring and executive produced by Elisabeth Moss; recently announced series "Lady in the Lake," directed and co-written by Alma Har'el and co-starring Academy Award winners Natalie Portman and Lupita Nyong'o; "The Last Thing He Told Me," starring Jennifer Garner and written by Oscar winner Josh Singer and Laura Dave; "High Desert," from creator and writer Nancy Fichman, and starring and executive produced by Patricia Arquette; the third season of Emmy, Critics Choice and SAG Award-winning series "The Morning Show"; the third season of NAACP Image Award-winning "Truth Be Told," from creator Nichelle Tramble Spellman and starring Octavia Spencer; and more.

