VIDEO: Courtney B. Vance Stars in AMC's 61ST STREET Trailer

AMC Networks unveiled TODAY the official trailer for 61st Street, the upcoming propulsive thriller starring EmmyÂ®-winner Courtney B. Vance.

The two-season event from BAFTA-winner Peter Moffat, J. David Shanks and Michael B. Jordan's Outlier Society debuts Sunday, April 10 at 10pm ET/PT on AMC, with the first two episodes streaming on AMC+ and ALLBLK. New episodes of the eight-episode first season will rollout weekly, on Sundays, and will be available one week early on AMC+ and ALLBLK.

From AMC Studios, 61st Street courses through the dark heart of the infamous Chicago criminal justice system as police and prosecutors investigate a deadly drug bust that threatens to unravel the police department's code of silence.

Vance (The People v. O. J. Simpson: AMERICAN CRIME Story, Lovecraft Country), leads an ensemble cast that includes EmmyÂ®-nominee Aunjanue Ellis (When They See Us, KING Richard), Mark O'Brien (City on a Hill, Blue Bayou), Holt McCallany (Mindhunter, Lights Out), Tosin Cole (Doctor Who, Hollyoaks), Andrene Ward-Hammond (Your Honor, Manifest) and Bentley Green (Snowfall, Sweet Magnolias).

The series is executive produced by Moffat (The Night Of, Your Honor), Shanks (The Chi, Seven Seconds, Shots Fired), Outlier Society's Jordan and Elizabeth Raposo (Just Mercy, David Makes Man), Alana Mayo (Tom Clancy's Without Remorse, Just Mercy), Jeff Freilich (Lodge 49, Dispatches from Elsewhere) and Hilary Salmon (MotherFatherSon, The Night Of, London Spy).

