Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Camila Cabello Talks New Album and More on THE TONIGHT SHOW

pixeltracker

"Familia" was released on April 8th and features Willow, Ed Sheeran, and more.

Apr. 10, 2022  

Camila Cabello appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to discuss her new album, Familia, which was released on April 8th. The Latin pop record has twelve new tracks and features stars Ed Sheeran, Willow, María Becerra, and Yotuel.

The singer and actress discussed the two year process that went into creating this latest release during the pandemic, family members in the background of the music, and the inspiration behind it all.

Cabello released the album's lead single, "Don't Go Yet", in July. "Oh Na Na" was released in October. Cabello also performed premiered the song "La Buena Vida" during her Tiny Desk Concert.

Cabello recently starred as the title role in Amazon Prime's Cinderella, which was released in September. She performed her latest single, "Don't Go Yet", at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. The track is from her upcoming album "Familia", which is set to be released soon. The album will be Cabello's third studio album, a followup to "Romance" and her self-titled debut album. Cabello was previously part of the popular girl group "Fifth Harmony".

Watch the interview with Jimmy Fallon below!

Photo Credits: Todd Owyoung/NBC

VIDEO: Camila Cabello Talks New Album and More on THE TONIGHT SHOW
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


BWW Class
Related Articles View More TV Stories


More Hot Stories For You

  • Photos: First Look at the Ensemble Theatre Company's AMERICAN SON
  • Ensemble Theatre Company to Stage AMERICAN SON
  • PCPA Presents INTO THE WOODS, Beginning Performances April 28
  • MUSE/IQUE And Special Guest Nikka Costa Explore LAUREL CANYON