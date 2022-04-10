VIDEO: Camila Cabello Talks New Album and More on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Camila Cabello appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to discuss her new album, Familia, which was released on April 8th. The Latin pop record has twelve new tracks and features stars Ed Sheeran, Willow, María Becerra, and Yotuel.

The singer and actress discussed the two year process that went into creating this latest release during the pandemic, family members in the background of the music, and the inspiration behind it all.

Cabello released the album's lead single, "Don't Go Yet", in July. "Oh Na Na" was released in October. Cabello also performed premiered the song "La Buena Vida" during her Tiny Desk Concert.

Photo Credits: Todd Owyoung/NBC