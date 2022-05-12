VIDEO: CHA CHA REAL SMOOTH Trailer Released Ahead of Apple TV+ Premiere

"Cha Cha Real Smooth" will be released in select theaters and premiere globally on Apple TV+ on June 17, 2022. Watch the trailer for the new film below!

Fresh out of college and without a clear life path going forward, 22-year-old Andrew is stuck back at home with his family in New Jersey. But if there's one thing that belongs on his nonexistent résumé, it's how to get a party started, which lands him the perfect job of motivational dancing at the bar and bat mitzvahs for his younger brother's classmates.

When Andrew befriends a local mom, Domino, and her daughter, Lola, he finally discovers a future he wants-even if it might not be his own. Cooper Raiff writes, directs, and stars alongside Dakota Johnson, Brad Garrett, Leslie Mann, and newcomers Vanessa Burghardt and Evan Assante in this tale of unconventional love that brims with emotional honesty.

