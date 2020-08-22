VIDEO: Bill Maher Discusses Who Q is on REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER
Maher makes a stunning revelation about the controversial individual shrouded in mystery.
On tonight's episode of HBO's "Real Time with Bill Maher," Bill answers the question on everyone's mind - who is Q? In this exclusive preview clip from Maher's "New Rules," he makes a stunning revelation about the controversial individual shrouded in mystery.
AWAKEN. TONIGHT AT 10. #WWG1GWA #QAnon #QTips pic.twitter.com/WgckeXGKjj- REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER (@RealTimers) August 21, 2020
This week's guests include Gov. John Kasich, Oliver Stone, Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II, and Thomas Frank.
"Real Time with Bill Maher" airs tonight, on HBO, at 10:00pm.
