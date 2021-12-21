VIDEO: Berry Gordy Talks Legacy on CBS MORNINGS

Motown Records founder and Kennedy Center honoree Berry Gordy helped establish the sound of a generation. He sat down with "CBS Mornings" co-host Nate Burleson to discuss the many artists whose careers he helped launch and how he hopes to be remembered. The music industry icon told Burleson that the sky wasn't the limit for him: "It's the first step."

When asked about Diana Ross, he stated: "Diana Ross was the epitome of an artist that you might want, or dream about-- or pray for. You know? When I told her about the world of show business, and what she had to do, and she just told me, 'Berry, if you think it, I can do it.'"

Other recipients to be honored at the annual national celebration of the arts in Washington, D.C. include: stage and screen icon Bette Midler; operatic bass-baritone Justino Díaz; "Saturday Night Live" creator Lorne Michaels; and singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell.