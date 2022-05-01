VIDEO: AppleTV+ Releases Trailer for New Peanuts Mother's Day Special

Ahead of the premiere of the all-new Mother's Day special "To Mom (And Dad), With Love," on Friday, May 6, Apple TV+ TODAY REVEALED the trailer for the new original special, which is based on the classic "Peanuts" comic strip by Charles M. Schulz.



"To Mom (And Dad), With Love" is a sweet Mother's Day celebration of friendship and family featuring the beloved Peanuts gang. While the other kids are excited to celebrate the special day, for Peppermint Patty it's just a reminder that she didn't grow up with a mom. With her good friend Marcie by her side, she soon realizes that real families come in all shapes and sizes and that Mother's Day is an opportunity to thank that special person in your life who means the most to you. Meanwhile, Snoopy and Woodstock embark on an epic adventure to find Woodstock's long-lost mom.



Produced for Apple TV+ by Peanuts and WildBrain, the special is directed by Clay Kaytis and executive produced by Craig Schulz, Bryan Schulz, Cornelius Uliano, Paige Braddock, Josh Scherba, Stephanie Betts, Amir Nasrabadi and Anne Loi, and produced by James Brown and Timothy Jason Smith.



The expanding and award-winning lineup of original films and series for kids and families on Apple TV+ also includes the recently premiered critically-acclaimed "El Deafo;" "Pinecone and the Pony," "Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock" and "Harriet the Spy" from The Jim Henson Company; "Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show" from Jack McBrayer and Angela C. Santomero; "Wolfboy and the Everything Factory" from Joseph Gordon-Levitt, HITRECORD and Bento Box Entertainment; "Get Rolling with Otis" and "Puppy Place"; Daytime Emmy Award-winning "Ghostwriter" and "Helpsters" from Sesame Workshop; Academy Award-nominated animated film "Wolfwalkers"; Peabody Award-winning series "Stillwater"; new series and specials from Peanuts and WildBrain including "Snoopy in Space" season two, "It's the Small Things, Charlie Brown," and "For Auld Lang Syne"; and "Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth," the Daytime Emmy Award-winning television event based on the New York Times best-selling book and TIME Best Book of the Year by Oliver Jeffers.



