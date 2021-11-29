VIDEO: Apple TV Shares Trailer for New Peanuts New Year's Eve Special

Apple TV+ is helping kids and families get into the holiday spirit this year with a lineup of new specials and episodes of award-winning Apple Original series from the Peanuts gang, premiering on Apple TV+ beginning Friday December 3, just in time for the holidays.

Ahead of the global premiere of "For Auld Lang Syne" on December 10, Apple TV+ TODAY REVEALED the trailer for the much anticipated first new original holiday special from its partnership with Peanuts and WildBrain. In addition to "For Auld Lang Syne," this holiday season Apple TV+ brings together iconic holiday specials from WildBrain, along with Peanuts Worldwide and Lee Mendelson Film Productions, serving as the home for all things "Peanuts" for fans around the world.

"For Auld Lang Syne" is the first new original holiday special to come from Apple's expanded partnership with WildBrain. In the special, after Lucy experiences a disappointing Christmas because her Grandma couldn't visit, she resolves to throw the best New Year's Eve party ever for the entire Peanuts gang, while Charlie Brown struggles to accomplish just one of his resolutions before the clock strikes twelve. "For Auld Lang Syne" will be available globally on Friday, December 10, 2021.

"For Auld Lang Syne" is based on the "Peanuts" comic strip by Charles M. Schulz and is produced by WildBrain Studios. The new special is from a story by Alex Galatis and Scott Montgomery, and written by Galatis, Montogomery and Clay Kaytis who also directed. Craig Schulz, Bryan Schulz, Cornelius Uliano serve as executive producers alongside Paige Braddock for Charles M. Schulz Creative Associates, and Josh Scherba, Stephanie Betts, Amir Nasrabadi and Anne Loi for WildBrain Studios.

Additionally, beginning Friday, December 3, 2021, fans can revisit "It's Christmastime Again, Charlie Brown," a collection of Christmas-themed vignettes, including: Charlie Brown tries to sell wreaths; Peppermint Patty worries about her Christmas book report; Charlie Brown tries to buy gloves for Peggy Jean; and the gang is in a Christmas play, where Sally worries about her single line and Peppermint Patty plays a sheep. "It's Christmastime Again, Charlie Brown" is created and written by Charles M. Schulz.

It is executive produced by Lee Mendelson, Bill Melendez serves as director and producer. It joins beloved classic "A Charlie Brown Christmas" which is available to stream now. Feeling down about the commercialism of Christmas, Charlie Brown becomes the director of the gang's holiday play. Can he overcome his friend's preference for dancing over acting, find the "perfect" tree, and discover the true meaning of Christmas?

In 2020, Apple TV+ teamed up with WildBrain, along with Peanuts Worldwide and Lee Mendelson Film Productions, to become the home for all things "Peanuts" for fans around the world. The iconic holiday specials join other "Peanuts" titles on Apple TV+, including "The Snoopy Show," an animated series for kids and families starring the internationally beloved beagle and his feathered best friend, Woodstock, as they tackle all-new adventures; the Daytime Emmy Award-winning short "Peanuts in Space: SECRETS OF Apollo 10"; the Daytime Emmy-nominated and Parents' Choice Gold Award-winning series "Snoopy in Space," a series of animated shorts featuring Charlie Brown and the beloved Peanuts gang as Snoopy fulfills his dreams and embarks on his next big adventure of becoming an astronaut, which just released its second season; and the Apple Original documentary special "Who Are You, Charlie Brown?" which celebrates the origins of the beloved "Peanuts" characters and their creator, Charles M. Schulz, and is narrated by Academy Award winner Lupita Nyong'o and produced by Imagine Documentaries and WildBrain.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens.

