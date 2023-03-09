Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Apple TV+ Drops EVA THE OWLET Series Trailer

“Eva the Owlet” is premiering globally on Friday, March 31.

Mar. 09, 2023  
Apple TV+ TODAY released the trailer for "Eva the Owlet," premiering globally on Friday, March 31. The new animated kids and family series is based on the New York Times bestselling Scholastic book series "Owl Diaries" by award-winning author Rebecca Elliott.

"Eva the Owlet" stars Eva, a creative, cheeky owlet who lives next door to her best friend Lucy in the woodland world of Treetopington. With big ideas and an even bigger personality, Eva goes on high-flying adventures, expressing herself in her diary along the way!

Since first being published, "Owl Diaries" now has eight foreign language translations and 11 million copies in print. Produced by award-winning Scholastic Entertainment ("Clifford the Big Red Dog," "Goosebumps," "The Magic School Bus") with production services and 4K animation by 9 Story Media Group's Emmy-winning and Academy Award-nominated studio Brown Bag Films in Dublin and Bali ("Doc McStuffins," "Vampirina," "Octonauts"), "Eva the Owlet" also features original songs by critically acclaimed musician and singer-songwriter Fitz of Fitz and the Tantrums.

Voice talent includes Vivienne Rutherford ("Eureka!," "911: Lone Star") as the titular character Eva, Jessica DiCicco ("The Loud House," "Puppy Dog Pals") as Eva's mom, Dino Andrade ("Loud House," "We Baby Bears") as Eva's dad, as well as Romy Fay ("Best Foot Forward"), Sascha Yurchak, Jon Olson ("The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies," "Pokemon: Detective Pikachu"), Evie Hsu ("Team Mekbots"), Sarah Vattano ("The Uglies," "Rise Up, Sing Out"), Pressly James Crosby ("General Hospital"), and Kenna Ramsey ("Rent").

"Eva the Owlet" is executive produced by Scholastic Entertainment's Peabody and Daytime Emmy Award-winning team including Iole Lucchese ("Clifford the Big Red Dog"), Caitlin Friedman ("Stillwater"), and Jef Kaminsky ("Signs of Survival"). Head series writers and Daytime Emmy Award nominees Annabeth Bondor-Stone ("Helpsters") and Connor White ("Helpsters") serve as co-executive producers, and Daytime Emmy Award nominee Damien O'Connor ("Angela's Christmas," "Angela's Christmas 2") serves as supervising director.

The late Dr. John F. Evans, a writing clinician, National Board Certified Health and Wellness Coach at Duke Integrative Medicine, and the Founder and Executive Director of Wellness & Writing Connections, LLC served as the expressive writing expert on the series through Apple TV+'s changemakers initiative. The series was one of the last projects he worked on, hoping to inspire young viewers to write, to find their voices, and to believe in themselves.

The award-winning slate of original series and film for kids and families on Apple TV+ includes impressive all-ages offerings such as the critically-acclaimed properties BAFTA Award-winning "El Deafo," "Lovely Little Farm," "Duck & Goose," "Pinecone & Pony," "Shape Island," Emmy Award-winning "Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock" and "Harriet the Spy" from The Jim Henson Company, Peabody and Emmy Award-winning series "Stillwater," "Helpsters" from Sesame Workshop, "Wolfboy and the Everything Factory" from Joseph Gordon-Levitt, HITRECORD and Bento Box Entertainment, "Sago Mini Friends," "Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show" from Jack McBrayer and Angela C. Santomero, "Snoopy in Space," "The Snoopy Show" and "Get Rolling with Otis." Live-action offerings include Bonnie Hunt's "Amber Brown," "Best Foot Forward," "Surfside Girls," "Life By Ella," Daytime Emmy Award-winning "Ghostwriter" from Sesame Workshop, and "Puppy Place."

Also included are specials from Peanuts and WildBrain including "It's the Small Things, Charlie Brown," "Lucy's School," "To Mom (and Dad), With Love," Emmy Award-winning "Who Are You, Charlie Brown?" and "For Auld Lang Syne," and "Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth," the Daytime Emmy Award-winning television event based on the New York Times best-selling book and TIME Best Book of the Year by Oliver Jeffers.

The kids and family film offerings include star-studded animated adventure film "Luck" from Apple Original Films and Skydance Animation which premiered last year, Academy Award-nominated animated film "Wolfwalkers" and Academy Award-nominated animated short film "The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse."

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries, and series have earned 309 wins and 1,324 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy "Ted Lasso" and Oscar Best Picture winner "CODA."

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL, and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $6.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.* For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Watch the new trailer here:






