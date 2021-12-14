VIDEO: Apple TV+ Debuts THE AFTER PARTY Trailer

Apple TV+ TODAY REVEALED the trailer for the highly anticipated murder-mystery comedy series, "The Afterparty," starring Tiffany Haddish ("Girls Trip," "Like a Boss"), Sam Richardson ("Tomorrow War," "Veep"), Zoë Chao ("Love Life," "Downhill"), Ben Schwartz ("Space Force," "House of Lies"), Ike Barinholtz ("The Mindy Project," "Neighbors"), Ilana Glazer ("Broad City"), Jamie Demetriou ("Fleabag," "Stath Lets Flats"), and Dave Franco ("The Rental," "The Disaster Artist"). The eight-episode first season will launch globally on Friday, January 28, 2022 on Apple TV+ with three episodes, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday.

From Academy Award winners Chris Miller and Phil Lord ("Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," "The Lego Movie," "21 Jump Street"), "The Afterparty" is a genre-defying series centered on a murder mystery at a high school reunion, with each episode exploring a different character's account of the fateful evening in question, all through the lens of popular film genres and unique visuals to match the storyteller's perspective.

Miller, who created and directed the series, serves as showrunner and is executive producing alongside Lord through the pair's production banner, Lord Miller. Tony and Emmy-nominated writer, producer and performer Anthony KING ("Search Party," "Dead to Me") will also executive produce the series. Lord Miller's SVP of Television Aubrey Lee is a producer on the series, which was produced for Apple by TriStar TV and Sony Pictures Television as part of Lord and Miller's expansive five-year overall television deal.

The new Apple original comedy series will join a slate of critically lauded hit comedy series on Apple TV+ including Emmy Award-winning "Ted Lasso," the Peabody Award-winning "Dickinson," "Mythic Quest," the Emmy Award-nominated "Central Park," and recently added "Acapulco" and "The Shrink Next Door."

Apple TV+ is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have been honored with 178 wins and 662 awards nominations.