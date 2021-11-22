VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber, Emma Thompson & More Attend AN AUDIENCE WITH ADELE

Last night, ITV aired An Audience With Adele, a new television special in which Adele played new and old songs from her celebrated music catalogue. The special was recorded at the London Palladium and also featured Adele answering questions from her friends and family.

Watch Andrew Lloyd Webber, Emma Thompson, Graham Norton, and more discuss their excitement for the the evenings performance in a new video below!

Adele has released her brand new studio album, "30". The highly-anticipated release is the singer's first new album in six years.

Adele recently performed new and old material in a special concert special on CBS. The broadcast also included a special tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Adele is rose to fame with her albums "19", "21", and "25". Each album representing the age she was while writing the songs, "25" won the Grammy award for Album of the Year and "Hello" won for Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance. Adele also won an Academy Award for "Skyfall", a James Bond theme song.

