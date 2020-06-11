VIDEO: Adam Lambert Performs 'On the Moon' on the LATE LATE SHOW

Adam Lambert was a guest on Wednesday night's episode of The Late Late Show, where he spoke with host James Corden connects with Adam Lambert about how he's using his time in quarantine. Lambert shares that he's busy participating in the fight for justice and equality, and raising money for his Feel Something Foundation. Corden also asks about the experience of dropping his new album "Velvet" just as shelter-in-place measures were going into effect.

Lambert then sticks around to perform his song "On the Moon" from his new album, "Velvet."

Watch the interview and see the performance below!

Each week night, THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH James Corden throws the ultimate late night after party with a mix of celebrity guests, edgy musical acts, games and sketches. Corden differentiates his show by offering viewers a peek behind-the-scenes into the green room, bringing all of his guests out at once and lending his musical and acting talents to various sketches. Additionally, bandleader Reggie Watts and the house band provide original, improvised music throughout the show. Since Corden took the reigns as host in March 2015, he has quickly become known for generating buzzworthy viral videos, such as Carpool Karaoke."

Related Articles View More TV Stories