VIDEO: AMC+ Reveals Trailer for RAGDOLL Series

AMC+ TODAY released the official trailer and key art for the highly anticipated, darkly witty and imaginative serial killer thriller, Ragdoll, starring Henry Lloyd-Hughes (The Irregulars, Killing Eve), Thalissa Teixeira (Too Close, The Musketeers) and Lucy Hale (The Hating Game, Pretty Little Liars). From the award-winning producers of Killing Eve, the six-part AMC+ Original series will premiere exclusively on AMC+ on Thursday, November 11, with new episodes every Thursday.

Six people have been murdered, dismembered and sewn into the shape of one grotesque body suspended from the ceiling in a block of London flats - nicknamed the 'Ragdoll.' Assigned to the shocking case are newly reinstated DS Nathan Rose (Lloyd-Hughes); his best friend and boss, DI Emily Baxter (Teixeira); and the unit's new recruit, DC Lake Edmunds (Hale).

The 'Ragdoll Killer' taunts the police by sending them a list of his next victims, with Rose's name among them. And with those victims to protect, our heroes soon come under intense public scrutiny. A gruesomely imaginative serial killer thriller, Ragdoll captures the fascinating but flawed friends struggling with the consequences of institutionalization and trauma.

Ragdoll is executive produced and commissioned by AMC and UKTV's Alibi, and executive produced by Sid Gentle Films Ltd. (Killing Eve), with Freddy Syborn (Ms. Marvel, Bad Education) as lead writer and executive producer.

Watch the trailer here: