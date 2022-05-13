VIDEO: AMC+ Releases MOONHAVEN Suspense Thriller Series Trailer From Peter Ocko

AMC+ TODAY released a new teaser trailer for the upcoming suspense thriller, Moonhaven from creator/showrunner Peter Ocko (Lodge 49, Black Sails, Elementary).

The series is set in a utopian colony on the moon that may hold the keys to preserving life on Earth, which has become increasingly perilous, and features an acclaimed ensemble cast including Emma McDonald (Queens of Mystery), Dominic Monaghan (Lost) Amara Karan (Doctor Who), Ayelet Zurer (Losing Alice), Joe Manganiello (True Blood), Kadeem Hardison (Black Monday), and Yazzmin Newell (The Last Tree).

The first two episodes of the series will debut Tuesday, July 7 exclusively on AMC+ (the premiere had been previously set for June 30) with additional episodes dropping Thursdays, weekly.

Moonhaven centers on Bella Sway (McDonald), a lunar cargo pilot and smuggler 100 years in the future who finds herself accused of a crime and marooned on Moonhaven, a utopian community set on a 500 square mile Garden of Eden built on the Moon to find solutions to the problems that will soon end civilization on Mother Earth. A skeptic in Paradise, Bella is sucked into a conspiracy to gain control of the artificial INTELLIGENCE responsible for Moonhaven's miracles and teams with a local detective to stop the forces that want to destroy Earth's last hope before they are destroyed themselves.

An AMC Studios production, Moonhaven is executive produced by Ocko and Deb Spera, who is a non-writing executive producer.

Watch the new trailer here: