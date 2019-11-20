VIDEO: ABC Shares Clips From 'Weird Science' Episode of MIXED-ISH

ABC shares two clips from the 'Weird Science' episode of mixed-ish. In the first clip, as part of a school project, Rainbow (Arica Himmel) gets to report a story on her school's volleyball team for the local news. Local anchor Wendy Whiteman (guest star Carolyne Maraghi) is there to mentor Bow, but isnt' sure that mentoring is gonna cut it.

In the second clip, after Johan is hurt after slipping in a grocery store, Harrison (Gary Cole) and Alicia (Tika Sumpter) work with Paul (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) and Denise (Christina Anthony) to practice their deposition. Harrison, however, thinks that Denise won't appear trustworthy unless she changes the way she acts. Is he right?

Watch below!

The "black-ish" franchise expands with its newest spinoff "mixed-ish," coming to ABC this fall. Rainbow Johnson recounts her experience growing up in a mixed-race family in the '80s, and the dilemmas they face to acclimate in the suburbs while staying true to themselves. Bow's parents Paul and Alicia decide to move from a hippie commune to the suburbs to better provide for their family. As her parents struggle with the challenges of their new life, Bow and her siblings navigate a mainstream school in which they're perceived as neither black nor white. This family's experiences illuminate the challenges of finding one's own identity when the rest of the world can't decide where you belong.





