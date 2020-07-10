VIDEO: 19-Year-Old Dancer Amanda LaCount Spreads Body Positivity in AMERICA'S GOT TALENT Audition

19-year-old dancer Amanda LaCount auditioned for America's Got Talent to spread her body confidence and positivity.

"I did not go into it thinking I had any chance of winning," she told PEOPLE. "I want to help other people. If I can make one little girl sitting on the floor watching a TV in a small town have hope that she can be something more than that, and make her see herself as beautiful, and powerful, and make her more confident, that was my goal. And I think I achieved it to some extent, which is amazing."

LaCount, who has over 282,000 followers on Instagram, is also the creator of the #BreakingtheStereotype movement.

Amanda spreads a positive message about self-confidence through dancing to "Nails Hair Hips Heels" by Todrick Hall!

Watch her audition below!

