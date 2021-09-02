VICE TV Announces Season Two of I WAS A TEENAGE FELON

VICE TV, America's fastest growing entertainment cable network, REVEALED TODAY that the highly anticipated second season of I Was A Teenage Felon series will air Monday September 20th @10 pm ET/PT on VICE TV.

In season two of this adrenaline-inducing true crime series, former teen felons give firsthand accounts of how and why they entered a life of crime and share the unbelievable details of their meteoric rise, tragic fall, and unlikely redemption. Additionally, the second season also features the first female felon in their season 2 opening episode entitled "Hollywood Queen Pin" marking a shift in the amplified diverse backgrounds of these former teen felons and offering a broader look into how an "average" teen can turn to a life of crime.

The 10, 60-minute episodes, will feature unprecedented access to these former teen criminals and their daring lives including interviews with family, friends, and guests such as retired and infamous "Hollywood Madam", Heidi Fleiss. The series continues to explore the highly dangerous criminal endeavors of teens who took part in a life of crime including: international ecstasy smuggling, international cocaine dealing, stealing, carjacking, cocaine and meth distribution, and fighting.

I Was A Teenage Felon will also include various themes ranging from the allure of Hollywood and the Arizona rave scenes to Mexican drug cartels and the mean crime ridden streets of DC in the 90's.

VICE TV is available via all major satellite and cable providers and the VICE TV app via iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, and Chromecast. For more information about VICE TV, go to VICETV.com

I Was A Teenage Felon is produced by The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC), an Industrial Media company. Haylee Vance serves as the showrunner and Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman as Executive Producers for IPC. Catherine Whyte serves as Executive Producer for VICE TV. The series is distributed worldwide by VICE Distribution.

Watch the trailer below: