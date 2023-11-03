VANDERPUMP RULES to Return In January With Season 11

The new was announced today, the first day of BravoCon.

Nov. 03, 2023

Vanderpump Rules will return to Bravo in January 2024 for season 11

The news was confirmed today, the first day of BravoCon in Las Vegas. More information is forthcoming. Check back throughout the day for more BravoCon updates!

Last season, the series exploded as Tom Sandoval had an affair with co-star Raquel Leviss, cheating on his partner of nine years, Ariana Madix. Leviss had previously been engaged to James Kennedy, also being romantically-involved with Tom Schwartz during the season.

The new season is set to feature the season 10 cast, with the exception of Leviss. Sandoval and Madix have filmed for the new season, but it is believed that their communication has been limited.

“Vanderpump Rules” chronicles the lives of restauranteur Lisa Vanderpump and her current and former staff at the West Hollywood mainstay SUR. Lisa balances her motherly instincts and shrewd business sense to keep control over this WILD group as they pursue their dreams and each other.

"Vanderpump Rules" is produced by Evolution Media with Alex Baskin, Jen McClure-Metz, Joe Kingsley, Jeremiah Smith, Natalie Neurauter, Lisa Vanderpump, and Ken Todd serving as executive producers.

Get a first look at VANDERPUMP RULES season 11 here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bravo (@bravotv)



