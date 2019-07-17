Universal Kids Premieres New Series NORMAN PICKLESTRIPES

On Saturday, July 27, Universal Kids will debut "Norman Picklestripes." From Emmy-winning executive producers Alex Rockwell (Word Party, Pajanimals) and Judy Rothman Rofé (Julie's Greenroom, Madeline), "Norman Picklestripes" follows the comedic adventures of Plywood Forest's can-do handyman.

Norm's mission is to make the forest a harmonious, peaceful place free of leaky maple trees and loud possum parties. Original Broadway-inspired songs are featured in each episode, with Emmy-winning Jeffrey Zahn serving as the series Music Supervisor. "Norman Picklestripes" is produced in stop motion by BAFTA and Kidscreen-award winning, multi-genre animation studio Factory.

EPISODE 101

Saturday, July 27 at 11AM ET/PT

"Construction Destruction"

Norm discovers that the Possums have "borrowed" items to set up their dream play space. When they apologize, Blanche the bunny designs an awesome Possum Pad for them.



"Smelly Business"

After an odor permeates Bixie the skunk's Chop Chop Hair Salon, Norm must follow his nose to identify the source of the smell.

EPISODE 102

Saturday, July 27 at 11:30AM ET/PT

"Putt Putt Norm"

Norm goes missing until Marco the raccoon discovers that he's entered the Mini-Golf Tournament in hopes of winning a blender for Blanche the bunny's new smoothie stand.



"Play It Again, Norm"

Everyone in Plywood Forest is obsessed with Bunny Beepers, a new toy. The beeps have driven the songbirds away! Norm starts a band to stop the noise and bring back the music.





