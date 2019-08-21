Ty Roberts To Direct Luke Wilson in 12 MIGHTY ORPHANS

Deadline reports that Ty Roberts' "12 Mighty Orphans" has tapped Luke Wilson to star.

Adapted from the Jim Dent novel of the same name, the film is based on the true story of a group of Fort Worth orphans who vie for the state championship and rally a broken nation at the height of the Great Depression.

Wilson will play Coach Rusty Russell, a WWI vet with a troubled past he can trace to his mother leaving him in an orphanage when he was a child. Looking for redemption by trying to turn around the fortune of other orphans, he accepts a job as the head football coach to a Texas orphanage/high school. Through dedication, he redirects his players' feelings of loss and humiliation into a dominant team that played in the Texas state championship. Roberts wrote the script with Lane Garrison.

Wilson has appeared in several Wes Anderson films ("Rushmore," "The Royal Tenenbaums"). He also starred in Mike Judge's shockingly prescient 2006 satire "Idiocracy." He can be seen on screens starting September 13 in "The Goldfinch."

Read the original story on Deadline.





Related Articles View More TV Stories