Ty Pennington Announced as Special Guest for EXTREME MAKEOVER: HOME EDITION Reboot on HGTV

In its epic reboot of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, HGTV has brought in some of the biggest names in home renovation to help execute extraordinary, life-changing home transformations for families. The series, hosted by award-winning actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson, will feature special guest stars in every episode, including Tarek El Moussa(Flip or Flop), Jasmine Roth (Hidden Potential) and Tamara Day (Bargain Mansions). And now, Ty Pennington, a highly skilled carpenter, craftsman and designer who starred in the original series, is back to do what he loves to do best-be a hands-on renovator who actively participates in the builds. He and the other special guests will work alongside volunteers and other experts, including the show's regularly appearing designers Breegan Jane, Carrie Locklyn and Darren Keefe, to customize a home that meets the needs of each family. More guest experts will be announced throughout production.

The HGTV spin on EXTREME MAKEOVER: HOME EDITION is scheduled to air in early 2020. The series will showcase great stories, inspired volunteers and mind-blowing home renovations for families who give back to their communities. The whole-home overhauls will include interior, exterior and landscaping-all completed within seven days while THE FAMILY is sent away for the week.

"Being a part of the 'Extreme Makeover' family has already proven to be one of the most profound experiences of my life," said Jesse. "This is more than a great job. It's a reminder that there is a lot of good in this world and that the power of generosity and compassion is unstoppable when we come together."

"Everyone is so inspired by the families' stories that they tell us they can't stay away," said Jane Latman, president, HGTV. "They're touched by the spirit behind the massive volunteer effort and want to bring their own expertise to each makeover. They understand the impact that an HGTV home renovation can have on lives and are ready to put their skills to work."

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition originally aired on ABC for nine successful seasons from 2003-2012. At its peak during the 2004/05 season, the series averaged nearly 16 million viewers on Sunday nights. The HGTV episodes will be available on demand across all platforms and on HGTV GO.

"I'm honored to roll up my sleeves and relive the magic of the most positive, life-changing show I've ever been a part of," said Ty. "I'm passionate about design and making positive change in people's lives. EXTREME MAKEOVER: HOME EDITION shows you what amazing things can happen when people work together. Let's Do It!"

The new episodes will be produced by Endemol Shine NORTH AMERICA with Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre, Michael Heyerman, Brady Connell and Jesse Tyler Ferguson serving as executive producers. The company also produced the original version of EXTREME MAKEOVER: HOME EDITION for ABC.

