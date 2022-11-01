Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Two Special HOUSEBROKEN Holiday Episodes to Air in December

The episodes will air on December 4.

Nov. 01, 2022  

Housebroken will be airing two new holiday episodes on Decmeber 4.

The episodes will be featuring the voices of Lisa Kudrow, Will Forte, Clea DuVall, Nat Faxon, Sharon Horgan, Tony Hale, Sam Richardson and Jason Mantzoukas. The episodes will feature a new holiday-inspired theme song performed by indie-band Superorganism.

"Who's Found Themselves In One Of Those Magical Christmas Life Swap Switcheroos?" Airing Sunday, Dec. 4 at 8:30/7:30c

Honey's holiday wish comes true when a mix-up at the vet sends her to a dream home, while her idiotic doppelganger goes to live with Chief. Meanwhile, Max has to hide from his new owner David Spade when he discovers that Spade wants to make him the holiday ham.

"Who's Having A Merry Trashmas?" (Sunday, Dec. 4 at 9/8c)

Honey and Chief are HOME ALONE for the holidays, and when a mysterious intruder tries to break in, they team up with Raccoon to protect THE FAMILY home. Meanwhile, Chico experiences hunger for the first time, and Elsa falls in love with a robot dog.

HOUSEBROKEN follows a group of neighborhood pets and stray animals as they work through their issues inside and outside their therapy group.

HONEY (Emmy Award winner Lisa Kudrow, "Friends," "The Comeback") opens her living room for the group to come and support each other through the misery, mayhem and majesty that is being a pet.

Honey also struggles with her own problems, such as her arranged (by her human) marriage with CHIEF (Academy Award winner Nat Faxon, "The Descendants," "The Way Way Back"), a sloppy St. Bernard who enjoys eating socks and licking himself.

The group includes SHEL (Emmy Award nominee Will Forte, "The Last Man on Earth," "Nebraska"), a sex positive tortoise with intimacy issues and a knack for choosing unconventional partners; TABITHA (Emmy Award nominee Sharon Horgan, "Catastrophe"), an aging Persian cat beauty queen, trying to adjust to life off the cat show circuit; THE GRAY ONE (Jason Mantzoukas, "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," "The Good Place"), a street smart cat who lives with about 30 other cats and has his one eye on Tabitha; CHICO (Screen Actors Guild Award winner Sam Richardson, "Veep"), a chonky, co-dependent and very naive cat; and the group's newest member, DIABLO (Emmy Award winner Tony Hale, "Veep," "Arrested Development"), an anxious, sweater-wearing terrier whose OCD causes him to hump everything twice.

Among the group's other members are ELSA (Screen Actors Guild Award winner Clea DuVall, "The Handmaid's Tale," "Veep"), a power hungry, know-it-all Corgi and fake service dog, who drives Honey crazy; NIBBLES (guest voice Bresha Webb, "The Last O.G."), a psychopathic hamster who is mourning the loss of her mate (whose face she ate...and everyone knows it); MAX (Hale), George Clooney's pig, a former actor and current status-obsessed a-hole; BUBBLES (guest voice Greta Lee, "Russian Doll"), a horny, teenage goldfish who lives with Honey and Chief, and heckles the animals any chance she gets; TCHOTCHKE, a silent, and possibly magical, slow loris with a mysterious past, who uses a tiny cocktail umbrella to express his emotions; and JILL (guest voice Maria Bamford, "Big Mouth," "BoJack Horseman"), Honey and Chief's human owner. But who cares? This is about animals.

HOUSEBROKEN is an irreverent look at human behavior, but told through the filter of a quirky group of neighborhood pets. Throughout the series, the show centers on the pets' dysfunctional relationships and their skewed world view, while exploring relevant societal issues in fun and unique ways.

HOUSEBROKEN is produced by Kapital Entertainment and FOX Entertainment. It is created and executive-produced by Gabrielle Allan, Jennifer Crittenden and Clea DuVall. Sharon Horgan, Clelia Mountford, Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor also serve as executive producers. The series is animated by Bento Box Entertainment.



