With the 2020 Election just 60 days away, TuneIn ramps up "The 2020 Election" channel experience, announces its plan to observe Election Day as a corporate holiday, and makes voter registration available to listeners within the TuneIn app. Streaming all voices and viewpoints, TuneIn remains committed to democracy for both employees and listeners.

"The 2020 Election" channel boasts an expanded content offering and interactive experience to provide listeners everything they need to follow and engage with the 2020 Election campaign trail all in one place. Listeners enjoy access to party news, including interviews with the candidates, as well as live coverage of all notable events with sub-channels dedicated to Republican, Democrat and Third-Party news. With curated collections committed to topics that include climate change, racial justice and health care, TuneIn offers listeners the ability to track the issues that matter most to them. From national news networks like MSNBC, CNN, and FOX News Radio to local stations across the country, listeners can stay informed with updates from their state as well as the battleground states at the tap of a screen or by asking Alexa to play their favorite news station on TuneIn.

Explore "The 2020 Election" channel for free via TuneIn's mobile app and website, and commercial-free with TuneIn Premium.

