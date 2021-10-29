Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga to Present ONE LAST TIME Special on CBS

One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga, a new concert special honoring the musical legacy and enduring friendship of Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga, will be broadcast Sunday, Nov. 28 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Filmed at two sold out shows at Radio City Music Hall in August 2021 to celebrate Bennett's 95th birthday, the live concert brings together the two incredible entertainers performing duets and solo songs honoring their shared love of the Great American Songbook.

One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga is a production of Alex Coletti Productions. Alex Coletti, Bruce Gillmer, Jack Sussman, Danny Bennett and Bobby Campbell are executive producers. Alex Coletti also serves as director.

Love For Sale, the new collaborative album showcasing the Cole Porter songbook of classic popular music from Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett, is available now via Columbia Records/Interscope Records. This album will be the final studio recording of Bennett's career, and is the culmination of Bennett and Gaga's 10-year recording history. In its first week of release, Love For Sale hit #1 on Billboard's Jazz Album charts, Amazon and iTunes, and was the highest streamed jazz album globally on Apple Music. Love For Sale also debuted at #8 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart.