Tippett Studio Expands Company With Tippett Canada

Tippett Studio, founded by two-time Academy Award winning artist, animator and filmmaker Phil Tippett (whose VFX work can be seen in legendary films such as STAR WARS, JURASSIC PARK, ROBOCOP, STARSHIP TROOPERS, and many more) announced TODAY they have expanded into Canada by opening their first satellite office in Toronto which will be called Tippett Canada.

The operation will house a fully functioning post-production studio, and will be headed by Gary Mundell, President of Tippett Canada and current COO of the Tippett Studio. Tippett Canada will be servicing clients including Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, Disney, Showtime, New Line and Legendary including "The Toxic Avenger."

Canadian-born President of Tippett Canada, Gary Mundell, was promoted from Head of Production to Chief Operating Officer of Tippett Studio in January 2022. As Head of Production and Executive Producer on a range of projects, he has managed teams of over 200 people with budgets of up to USD $100m.

"Now is the perfect time for us to establish a permanent presence in Canada, which has emerged as a critical hub for the design and development of high end media," said Sanjay Das, CEO of Tippett Studio. "Our new studio will serve our marquee clients and strengthen Tippett Studio's position as one of the world's leading creators of animation, VFX and location-based experiences."

"It was somewhat surprising to me that Tippett's reputation in Canada was good! People want to work for us! The talent base in Toronto is high. I look forward to growing this team over the next few months," said Gary Mundell, President of Tippett Canada.

Recent Tippett Studio projects include THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT and THE MANDALORIAN Season 2 on Disney Plus, LOCKE AND KEY Season 2 on Netflix, and Marvel Studio's FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER. The studio has recently moved into content production for themed entertainment and partnering with international brands in addition to their leading role as one of the industry's post production houses.

Phil Tippett is the visionary behind some of cinema's most iconic characters such as Jabba the Hut and the Rancor Monster in RETURN OF THE JEDI, the Tauntauns and Wampa in THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK, the Raptor and T-Rex stop motion puppets in JURASSIC PARK, and the ED-209 from ROBOCOP.

Tippett's film MAD GOD, which will be released on Shudder in the US on June 16th, recently world premiered to rave reviews at the prestigious Locarno Film Festival and was showcased at other festivals including the Edinburgh International Film Festival, Fantasia Film Festival, Sitges Film Festival, among many others. The movie is an experimental animated project that is 30 years in the making and showcases the visionary's brilliant mind as it has evolved over the decades.

The company recently announced the promotion of Sanjay Das to CEO and Corey Rosen to EVP of Creative Development. They also rolled out a series of NFT's based on Tippett's portfolio of artwork on his SuperRare profile page.