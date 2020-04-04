Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer Sign On For CALL ME BY YOUR NAME Sequel

Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer have officially signed on for a sequel to Call Me By Your Name, according to Attitude Magazine. The publication revealed the news in an Instagram post.

Director Luca Guadagnino will reunite the stars in the roles of Elio and Oliver respectively for the sequel.

The film is the follow-up to the Oscar-winning 'Call Me By Your Name' released in 2017 and is believed to explore the AIDS crisis in Berlin in 1989.

It is not yet known when the sequel will be released.

Call Me By Your Name is a 2017 coming-of-age romantic drama film directed by Luca Guadagnino. Its screenplay, by James Ivory, who also co-produced, is based on the 2007 novel of the same name by André Aciman. The film is the final installment in Guadagnino's thematic "Desire" trilogy, after I Am Love (2009), and A Bigger Splash (2015). Set in 1983 in northern Italy, Call Me by Your Name chronicles the romantic relationship between a 17-year-old, Elio Perlman (Timothée Chalamet), and Oliver (Armie Hammer), a 24-year-old graduate-student assistant to Elio's father (Michael Stuhlbarg), an archaeology professor. The film also stars the French actresses Amira Casar, Esther Garrel, and Victoire Du Bois.





