Tim Realbuto Releases Sneak Peek at BOBCAT MORETTI

NYC stage actor Tim Realbuto, whose last film 'YES' (based on his Off-Broadway play of the same name) was recently released on all streaming platforms, is currently in the middle of filming his next motion picture 'BOBCAT MORETTI' starring alongside Vivica A. Fox (Kill Bill; Independence Day), SAG Award winner Taryn Manning (Orange Is The New Black; Hustle and Flow), Broadway's Sheria Irving (Romeo and Juliet), Louis Mustillo (Mike and Molly), Matt Peters (Superstore), Mindy Sterling (Austin Powers), Carl McDowell (Ballers), Jay Hieron (Lethal Weapon), Matt McCoy (The Hand That Rocks The Cradle), Erin S. Leddy (Yes), Grammy Award winner Coolio, and Academy Award nominated Broadway and screen legend Sally Kirkland (Anna; Broadway's Bicycle Ride To Nevada). It is being released by Different Duck Films and directed by Rob Margolies (She Wants Me; Immortal).

The film tells the story of Bobby Moretti (Realbuto), an obese MS patient who finds strength and salvation by discovering his late father's sport of boxing.

The film, which shot it's first half in September and October in Los Angeles, is currently on hiatus until July in order to give star Tim Realbuto time to lose 100 pounds, the most an actor has ever lost for a role in cinema history.

Different Duck Films released a campaign on February 1st to raise MS and obesity awareness. Please visit the link below to watch a sneak peek of the film and join the campaign for the opportunity to be a major part of the film. The movie is expected to be released worldwide in late 2022, after a festival run.

Check out the GoFundMe here.