Tim Realbuto Makes Cinema History in Upcoming BOBCAT MORETTI

Tim Realbuto, the popular stage actor, writer, and concert performer, who has headlined shows at Joe's Pub, Feinstein's/54 Below, The Cutting Room, and The Green Room 42, and has appeared in Off-Broadway productions such as Lost In Yonkers, White Widow, The Wrong Box, Yes, The Winter's Tale Project, Mean, and Love's Labours Lost, has a new and quite unique accomplishment under his belt.

Realbuto, who also co-write and co-directed the Off-Broadway musical 'Ghostlight' at The Signature Theatre Center, has transitioned from stage to film work over the past few years, starting with his starring role as Patrick Nolan in the Indie hit YES, based on his stage play of the same name. Realbuto co-starred in YES opposite "Modern Family"'s Nolan Gould, Broadway's Jenna Leigh Green, "The Office" star Oscar Nunez, and Siobhan Fallon Hogan.

For his work in YES, Tim won the IndieFest Award for Best Leading Actor in a Motion Picture, as well as The Hollywood Moving Image Award, the LAFilm Fest Award, London's Falcon Award, and a slew of other accolades.

For his next film 'Bobcat Moretti', whichtells the story of Bobby Moretti, an overweight MS patient dealing with a family tragedy and his rise to finding inner peace and forgiveness after he discovers his late Father's sport of boxing, Realbuto had to do the (almost) impossible.

Realbuto stars in the title role opposite A-listers Viviva A. Fox (Kill Bill; Independence Day; Set It Off) as his boxing coach Jo, "Orange Is The New Black" star Taryn Manning (Hustle and Flow; 8 Mile; Karen) as Bobby's sister-in-law Debra, and Academy Award nominee Sally Kirkland (Golden Globe and Independent Spirit Award winner for Anna; JFK; Broadway's Bicycle Ride To Nevada) as Bobby's mother Helene. Fox and Manning also serve as Executive Producers on the film.

The film also features Matt Peters ("Orange Is The New Black"; "Superstore"; Southbound), Louis Mustillo ("Mike & Molly"; "The Sopranos"; Off-Broadway's The Alchemist); Sheria Irving (BET's "Twenties"; Broadway's Romeo and Juliet), Jayden Rey (currently starring on ABC's "The Conners"), Mindy Sterling (the Austin Powers franchise), Carl McDowell ("Ballers"), Matt McCoy (The Hand That Rocks The Cradle; "Seinfeld"), Jay Hieron (John Wick Chapters 2 and 3), and Grammy Award winning rap icon Coolio.

In order to successfully complete the film, Mr. Realbuto had to lose over 100 pounds while filming as stated in his contract. When filming began in September 2020, in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic, Realbuto weighed close to 400 pounds. After finishing part one of the film, the production took nearly a year off to give Realbuto the time to lose the weight needed for part two. By the time the cast and crew reconvened in July 2021 to finish the film, Realbuto went above and beyond, losing 154 pounds, breaking the world record for most weight lost for a movie role in cinema history.

The record was most recently held by Academy Award winner Christian Bale, who reportedly lost 63 pounds for 2004's 'The Machinist.'

Realbuto has smashed Bale's record and audiences are in store for a legendary cinematic performance when 'Bobcat Moretti' is released in 2022.

The film will first make the festival rounds before a planned release in mid-2022.

'Bobcat Moretti' is directed and co-written by Rob Margolies (who previously directed Josh Gad, Hilary Duff and Charlie Sheen in the comedy hit She Wants Me for Lionsgate. He is also known for Indies like Lifelines starring Jane Adams and Roommate Wanted with Alexa Vega. His recent hit Immortal is currently available on all streaming platforms). The producer is Jessica Carollo.

Aside from Fox and Manning, MS warrior, social media icon, and author Dawnmarie Deshaies also serves as Executive Producer.

When asked how he did it, Realbuto replied "Non-stop work. Working out every single day with my amazing trainer Erik Potempa that the production hired for me. Eating healthy and a great team of doctors making sure that I was staying on track and staying healthy. Constant boxing training also helped quite a bit. Just getting myself into the mindset that I had to do it for my job, and ultimately, for my health as well. I hope that my journey and the film in general is in an inspiration to people struggling across the world. Not just with obesity, but with terminal illnesses and mental disorders. You are not alone in your battle and facing your fears and listening to your brain can really change your life."