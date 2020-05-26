The Paley Center Announces New Paley Front Row Programs

The Paley Center for Media today announced new selections to its Paley Front Row series: Apple's Central Park: A Conversation with the Stars and Creative Team, MSNBC's Know Your Value: On-Air & At Home - A Conversation About Reporting the Story While Living Through It, and ABC's Summer Fun & Game Show Hosts @ Home. All three programs will be available for view on the Paley Center's Youtube channel. Paley Front Row is part of Paley@Home Presented by Citi, a new way to enjoy the behind-the-scenes stories of today's top shows from the comfort of home.

"We're thrilled to announce the next three highly-anticipated selections in our Paley@Home Presented by Citi series," said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center's President & CEO. "This stellar slate of programs includes a timely conversation with powerhouse women reporting on the COVID-19 crisis, an exciting behind the scenes look at today's hottest game shows and their incredibly popular hosts and a superstar lineup from TV's most talked-about, animated, musical series."

Apple's Central Park: A Conversation with the Stars and Creative Team

Friday, May 29

Available starting at noon EST

Premiering Friday, May 29 on Apple TV+, Central Park is a new animated musical comedy about the Tillermans, a family that lives in Central Park. Owen, the park manager, and Paige, his journalist wife, raise their kids Molly and Cole in the world's most famous park, while fending off hotel heiress Bitsy Brandenham and her long suffering assistant Helen, who would love nothing more than to turn the park into condos. The all-star panel includes: Kristen Bell "Molly", Daveed Diggs "Helen", Kathryn Hahn "Paige", Leslie Odom, Jr. "Owen", Loren Bouchard (Executive Producer/Co-Creator), Josh Gad (Executive Producer/ Co-Creator/"Birdie"), Nora Smith (Executive Producer/Co-Creator), Sanjay Shah (Executive Producer), and Halsted Sullivan (Executive Producer).

MSNBC's Know Your Value: On-Air & At Home - A Conversation About Reporting the Story While Living Through It

Friday, June 5

Available starting at noon EST

In these uncertain times, how do women in particular balance work, motherhood, and keeping their families safe? This all-star panel of NBC News & MSNBC journalists discuss how to know your value during this time and share their personal stories about balancing it all while reporting on the greatest public health crisis in recent years. Moderating the discussion will be Mika Brzezinski (Morning Joe Co-Host and Know Your Value Founder) along with panelists Sheinelle Jones (Co-Host, Third Hour of TODAY), Alicia Menendez (MSNBC Anchor), Stephanie Ruhle (MSNBC Anchor & NBC News Senior Business Correspondent), Katy Tur (MSNBC Anchor & NBC News Correspondent) and Yasmin Vossoughian (Co-Host, First Look).

ABC's Summer Fun & Game Show Hosts @ Home

Friday, June 12

Available starting at noon EST

For several seasons ABC has hit ratings gold with their popular reimagining's of iconic game shows including Celebrity Family Feud, To Tell the Truth, THE $100,000 PYRAMID and Match Game, which had previously charmed television viewers for decades. These dynamic series feature a winning combination of high-energy, and often funny, competition elements along with a cavalcade of acclaimed and popular hosts. The network's "Summer Fun & Games" line up has now grown to include new hits including extreme mini-golf competition series Holey Moley, the upcoming comedic physical game show Don't, and updates of cherished favorites such as CARD SHARKS and Press Your Luck. As their new seasons premiere, Good Morning America's Michael Strahan, the host of THE $100,000 PYRAMID himself, will host a conversation with some of the show hosts including Alec Baldwin(Match Game), Anthony Anderson (To Tell the Truth), Steve Harvey(Celebrity Family Feud), Rob Riggle (Holey Moley), and Joe Tessitore (Holey Moley).

