The LEGO Foundation Invites Public To Join #MessagesOfHope Installation

Next Saturday, December 14th, the LEGO Foundation will set up a one-day pop-up installation inside at the Holiday Market at The Oculus where people of all ages are encouraged to write, draw and create messages of hope to children who have been impacted by the humanitarian crisis in East Africa.

The purpose of the installation is not only to bring encouragement and support to children, but also to shine a spotlight on the lack of access to proper education experienced by displaced children of the "forgotten crisis" in East Africa.

Related sister installments will also be in place in London, Copenhagen, and Geneva, during the 1st Global Refugee Forum.

The LEGO Foundation aims to inspire and develop the builders of tomorrow; a mission that it shares with the LEGO Group. The LEGO Foundation is dedicated to building a future where learning through play empowers children to become creative, engaged, lifelong learners. Its work is about re-defining play and re-imagining learning. In collaboration with thought leaders, influencers, educators and parents the LEGO Foundation aims to equip, inspire and activate champions for learning through play.

Learn more on www.LEGOfoundation.com.





Related Articles View More TV Stories