The LAPD and the FBI Come Together for Two-Part Episode of THE ROOKIE

In part one of the two-part event, titled "Simone," Officer John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) and the LA division of the FBI enlist the help of FBI trainee Simone Clark (Niecy Nash) when one of her former students is suspected of terrorism following an explosion at a local power station. "The Rookie" two-part event begins Sunday, April 24 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC.

"Simone" was co-written by Alexi Hawley & Terence Paul Winter and directed by Liz Friedlander.

Niecy Nash ("Reno 9-1-1," "Claws") guest stars as Simone Clark, a force of nature, the living embodiment of a dream deferred - and the oldest rookie in the FBI Academy. Her two episodes set the stage for a potential untitled spinoff next season allowing the franchise to expand beyond the Los Angeles Police Department.

"The Rookie" stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune and Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers.

"The Rookie" two-part event guest stars Niecy Nash as Simone Clark, Frankie Faison as Christopher "Cutty" Clark, Kat Foster as Special Agent Casey Fox and Felix Solis as Special Agent Matthew Garza.

Alexi Hawley is creator and executive producer. Terence Paul Winter, Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman and Bill Norcross are executive producers on the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio and international distributor of "The Rookie," a co-production with ABC Signature.

Follow "The Rookie" (#TheRookie) on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. Photo Credits: ABC/Raymond Liu

Watch the trailer below!