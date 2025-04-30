The HISTORY Channel's Hit Survival Series ALONE Returns with New Season in June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The most authentic survival series on television, The HISTORY Channel’s “Alone,” returns for season 12 on Thursday, June 12 at 9pm ET/PT in one of the most intense and dangerous locations in series history, South Africa. For the first time on “Alone,” ten new survivalists navigate the rugged and unforgiving Great Karoo Desert and face off against exotic animals including warthogs, scorpions, venomous snakes, baboons, Cape buffalo, wildebeest and more.

In “Alone,” survivalists are dropped off in undisclosed, remote locations and equipped with just ten survival tools, and enough camera gear to self-document their harrowing experiences. The survivalist who endures the longest, facing total isolation, punishing weather, and deadly predators, will win the $500,000 cash prize. No camera crews. No gimmicks. “Alone” is the ultimate test of grit and human perseverance.

Season 12 marks one of the most visually stunning and intense seasons of “Alone” yet where searing heat, foul water, and unpredictable storms are just the beginning of participant’s challenges. From frequent animal encounters and significant game harvests to unexpected medical extractions, impressive shelter builds, and creative foraging techniques, the survivalists’ mental willpower and wilderness skills are put to THE TEST as they attempt to master new territory in hopes of being the last person standing.

In addition to the ten-episode series, two specials entitled “Before the Drop” and “Most Dangerous Moments” will air on Thursday, June 12 and Thursday, June 19 at 8pm ET/PT. “Before the Drop” will introduce viewers to this season’s ten survivalists, following them on their journey from orientation to launch while “Most Dangerous Moments” will provide a look back at the most dangerous and iconic moments from the past eleven seasons. A new season of “Alone: Australia” will also premiere on Thursday, June 12 at 10:30pm ET/PT before moving to its regularly scheduled timeslot of 10pm ET/PT starting on Thursday, June 26.

“Alone” is produced for The HISTORY® Channel by Leftfield Pictures (an ITV America company). Shawn Witt, Ryan Pender and Rafael Monserrate serve as executive producers for Leftfield Pictures. Alex Hicks serves as executive producer for The HISTORY® Channel.

