The Gersh Agency and North Fork TV Festival Announce VIGILANTE as Pilot Forum Selection

The Gersh Agency and North Fork TV Festival announced TODAY that Alison Kemp's VIGILANTE has been chosen as their inaugural Pitch Forum selection taking place on August 5th & 6th. . The forum will provide curated project and pitch guidance for five emerging creators working on a new television or digital series, of which VIGILANTE will be one of the chosen projects.

VIGILANTE is conceived as a 30-minute dramedy series. In VIGILANTE Valerie Schmidt, who runs a vengeance-for-hire service for survivors from beneath an ice cream shop, must reluctantly team up with her high school nemesis to destroy the man who assaulted them both.

Alison Klemp is a NYC based comedian/actor/writer/karaoke-rapper. She was featured as one of Time Out's Women of Comedy in the New York Comedy Festival. Alison can be seen in Questionable Choices on the MusicChoice network and in the web series "Labeled." She is also a principal cast member on The Tableverse podcast.

"While there were many impressive submissions, this is one that jumped to THE HEAD of the line," said Roy Ashton, Partner at The Gersh Agency. "We felt that Allison presented a well developed concept that could potentially find a home in an incredibly difficult marketplace. Myself and the team look forward to helping Allison further develop this project and sitting down with her in-person in Greenport."

Alison will attend the Pitch Forum, which is designed to enhance the festival's support of independent creators in their project development process. August 5th will be focused on learning and mentorship, including one-on-ones with mentors, Q&As with experts and pitching training while August 6th will center on a live pitch to a curated audience and panel of industry experts.

"We are thrilled to have Alison join us in Greenport to support her in advancing this funny, original and unapologetically women-centered project," said Program Director of the Pitch Forum, Bryce Norbitz. "We can't wait to see how her pilot script and pitch develop, and look forward to collaborating with her in gaining the industry's attention."