The Force Is with ABC as the Network Celebrates STAR WARS: GALAXY'S EDGE

In an event of galactic proportions, ABC's prime-time series will pay tribute to "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" during fall premiere week and beyond. Viewers will be treated to on-air mentions and surprises from the Star Wars universe, beginning tomorrow night (Tuesday, Sept. 24) with the award-winning comedy "black-ish" and ending next Monday (Sept. 30) with "Dancing with the Stars."

The following shows will be participating (all times are Eastern):

TUESDAY, SEPT. 24

"black-ish" (9:30-10:00 p.m.)

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 25

"The Goldbergs" (8:00-8:30 p.m.)

"Modern Family" (9:00-9:31 p.m.)

FRIDAY, SEPT. 27

"American Housewife" (8:00-8:30 p.m.)

SUNDAY, SEPT. 29

"America's Funniest Home Videos" (7:00-8:00 p.m.)

"The Rookie" (10:00-11:00 p.m.)

MONDAY, SEPT. 30

"Dancing with the Stars" (8:00-10:00 p.m.)

