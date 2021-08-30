The CW's NANCY DREW Spinoff Gets Full Series Order

The CW has given a straight-to-series order to Tom Swift, a new series based on the book series of the same name. The series will serve as a spinoff of The CW's adaption of Nancy Drew, with co-creators/executive producers Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage at the helm.

Instead of doing a traditional pilot, the character of Tom Swift, played by Tian Richards, made an appearance on an episode of Nancy Drew. According to Deadline, this led the network to order a pilot before accepting the full series.

Tom Swift follows the adventures of its titular character. Swift is thrust into a world of sci-fi conspiracy and unexplained phenomena after the shocking disappearance of his father. Tom takes to the road on a quest to unravel the truth, leaving behind the comforts of his usual moneyed lifestyle, all while fighting to stay one step ahead of an Illuminati-scale group hell-bent on stopping him. Tom's missions will require his genius and flair for innovation guided by love, romance, friendship and the mysteries of the universe yet-unsolved.

The series' premiere date and time has yet to be announced.