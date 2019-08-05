The CW Secures Exclusive Full In-Season Streaming Rights to All of Its New Series

The CW Network and its digital platforms will be the exclusive streaming home for the full current seasons of each of its new series going forward, beginning with this season's BATWOMAN, NANCY DREW and KATY KEENE, it was announced today by Mark Pedowitz, President, The CW Network, during The Television Critics Association's Summer Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA.

Beginning with the 2019-2020 season, The CW will exclusively stream every episode of its new series the day after broadcast throughout the season, so viewers can catch up at any point during the season on CWTV.com and The CW app. After the season finale of each new show, the full season will be available to binge on The CW's digital platforms until 30 days prior to the start of the next season. Once inside the 30-day window, The CW will have a rolling 5 episodes of its new shows on its streaming platforms until the following season's episodes become available.

For The CW's returning series (premiering prior to the 2019-2020 season), the network will continue to have a rolling 5 episodes on its digital platforms the day after broadcast on the network.

The CW digital platforms - CWTV.com, The CW app and CW Seed - are all completely free to the consumer, with no subscription, login or authentication required, and fully ad supported.

"We are incredibly excited to offer our viewers the full stack of our new shows on our preeminent A-VOD digital platforms, giving them the chance to catch up on these shows from the beginning at any point during the season, for free and without authentication," said Pedowitz. "By being the exclusive in-season streaming home for our new series going forward, it also provides us with more information about how viewers are consuming our programming, how we can engage with them, and create even more multiplatform sales opportunities for advertisers."

All past season rights of The CW's programming (new and returning) are controlled by its parent companies, who determine where their respective series will be streamed out of season.





