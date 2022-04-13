The CW Releases Listings for ONE MAGNIFICENT MORNING on April 16th

The CW Network has released program listings for April 16th's One Magnificent Morning. Take a look at THE LINEUP below!

401 - Race for Survival

Some of Africa's most recognizable animals are in trouble as they increasingly come into contact with man. So today, Jack and his family are visiting a few of the special people that are doing their part to make a difference. From protecting the world's largest land mammal to the fastest... check out the story of the Knysna Elephant Park and Cheetah Outreach Center.

1211 - Legendary Bison of Catalina Island

Jack and Suzi explore Catalina Island, off the coast of California, and track down a herd of WILD Bison that have been living there since 1924. They also uncover bats roosting in an old barn and meet the island's local veterinarian.

403 - Africa's Big Five

South Africa is the place for seeing the biggest and most recognizable animals in all of Africa. So today, Jack is heading straight to the famous Shamwari Game Reserve for up-close encounters with elephants, rhino, lions and the rest of the Big Five!

1001 - Galapagos: Isabela Island

Join Jack for an adventure to the Galapagos Islands. He meets giant tortoises, land iguanas, sea turtles and more!

THE OPEN ROAD WITH DR. CHRIS

112: AN ELEPHANT NEVER FORGETS DR. CHRIS

Dr. Chris journeys to Thailand where he gets to be a mahout for a day and care for elephants. He then heads out to Thailand's markets and learns the meaning of a good bargain. Next, he travels back in time to the 60s to try out the threads and the dance moves. And finally, Dr. Chris goes to Abu Dhabi to live out the dream of being a racecar driver.

READY, SET, PET

112 - From Foster to Forever

Mika and Ron have fostered dogs before, but now it's time to adopt a forever pet. Will they be able to find a pup that fits in with both of their personalities?



