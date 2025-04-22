The Academy Reveals Award Rules for 2026 Oscars Including A.I. Regulations, Voting, & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Academy’s Board of Governors has revealed the newly approved awards rules and campaign regulations for the 98th Academy Awards. In addition, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced key dates for the 2025 awards season. As previously announced, the 98th Oscars will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

Beginning with the next award season, Academy members must now watch all nominated films in each category to be eligible to vote in the final round for the Oscars. All designated nominees will also be included on the final ballot.

Category rules for eligibility and voting for the inaugural Academy Award® for Achievement in Casting have been codified. There will be a preliminary round of voting to determine a shortlist of 10 films, and prior to nominations voting, Casting Directors Branch members will be invited to view a “bake-off” presentation of the shortlisted achievements, including a Q&A with the designated nominees.

In the rules for film eligibility, the following language addressing Generative Artificial INTELLIGENCE (AI) has been introduced: "With regard to Generative Artificial INTELLIGENCE and other digital tools used in the making of the film, the tools neither help nor harm the chances of achieving a nomination. The Academy and each branch will judge the achievement, taking into account the degree to which a human was at the heart of the creative authorship when choosing which movie to award."

For consideration in the Best Picture category, films released from January 1, 2025, through June 30, 2025, must have shown proof of submission for Producers Guild of America (PGA) mark certification or awards-only determination no later than September 10, 2025. Films released from July 1, 2025, through December 31, 2025, must have shown proof of submission to the PGA no later than November 13, 2025.

In the Animated Short Film category, voting privileges in the nominations round will be extended to all Academy members who opt in to participate. Members must view all 15 shortlisted films to be eligible to vote in the category.

​​​​​​In the Cinematography category, there will now be a preliminary round of voting for the Cinematography award to determine a shortlist of between 10 and 20 films.

In the International Feature Film category, the eligibility requirement regarding creative control has been updated to be inclusive of filmmakers with refugee or asylum status. The submitting country must confirm that creative control of the film was largely in the hands of citizens, residents, or individuals with refugee or asylum status in the submitting country.

For the Music categories, there will now be a separate, earlier DEADLINE of Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 5 p.m. PT for song submissions. Original Score submissions will be due no later than Monday, November 3, 2025, at 5 p.m. PT.

Key Dates

First submission DEADLINE for Animated Short Film,

Documentary Feature Film, Documentary Short Film

and Live Action Short Film categories

Thursday, August 14, 2025

First submission DEADLINE for General Entry categories,

Animated Feature Film, Best Picture and RAISE form

Wednesday, September 10, 2025

Submission DEADLINE for International Feature Film

Wednesday, October 1, 2025

Student Academy Awards

Monday, October 6, 2025

Final submission DEADLINE for Animated Short Film,

Documentary Short Film and Live Action Short Film

categories

Thursday, October 9, 2025

Submission DEADLINE for Music (Original Song)

Wednesday, October 15, 2025

Final submission DEADLINE for Documentary Feature Film

Thursday, October 16, 2025

Submission DEADLINE for Music (Original Score)

Monday, November 3, 2025

Final submission DEADLINE for General Entry categories,

Animated Feature Film, Best Picture and RAISE form

Thursday, November 13, 2025

Governors Awards

Sunday, November 16, 2025

Preliminary voting begins 9 a.m. PT

Monday, December 8, 2025

Preliminary voting ends 5 p.m. PT

Friday, December 12, 2025

Oscars Shortlists Announcement

Tuesday, December 16, 2025

Casting, Makeup and Hairstyling, Sound and

Visual Effects nominating screenings (bake-offs)

Sat. Jan. 10 / Sun. Jan. 11, 2026

Nominations voting begins 9 a.m. PT

Monday, January 12, 2026

Nominations voting ends 5 p.m. PT

Friday, January 16, 2026

Oscars Nominations Announcement

Thursday, January 22, 2026

Oscars Nominees Event

Tuesday, February 10, 2026 Finals voting begins 9 a.m. PT

Thursday, February 26, 2026

Finals voting ends 5 p.m. PT

Thursday, March 5, 2026

98th Oscars

Sunday, March 15, 2026

Scientific and Technical Awards

Tuesday, April 28, 2026

Photo Credit: The Academy

