The 2021 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS Will Air May 23

Dick Clark productions and NBC announced today that the "2021 Billboard Music Awards" (BBMAs) will air live on Sunday, May 23 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on NBC. Additional details regarding production of the show will be announced at a later date.

For nearly 30 years, the BBMAs has celebrated music's greatest achievements, honoring the hottest names in music today. Unique among music awards shows, honorees are determined by performance on the Billboard Charts, the ultimate authority and measure of success in music. The annual live broadcast showcases spectacular performances, unexpected collaborations, buzzworthy pop culture moments that keeps fans talking all year, and the prestigious ICON Award, which honors record-breaking artists and their impact on music.

The "2020 Billboard Music Awards" aired on Oct. 14 from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, delighting viewers with an unforgettable evening, including a dazzling opening number by three-time host Kelly Clarkson , a spectacular pyro-filled performance from Post Malone, a chill-inducing world premiere of "Commander in Chief" by Demi Lovato , and an emotional performance by John Legend . The night also featured a multitude of iconic moments: Cher presented Garth Brooks with the elite Icon Award; rapper and social activist Killer Mike was the recipient of the inaugural Billboard Change Maker Award, which honors an artist or group that speaks truth to power through their music, celebrity and community; and Post Malone swept the night, winning a total of nine awards.

Billboard Music Awards nominees and winners are based on key fan interactions with music, including album and digital song sales, streaming, radio airplay, touring and social engagement, tracked by Billboard and its data partners, including MRC Data. Since 1940, the Billboard charts have been the go-to guide for ranking the popularity of artists, songs and albums, and are the ultimate measure of success in music.

The "2021 Billboard Music Awards" is produced by Dick Clark productions.