The 18th Annual ABC DISCOVERS: LOS ANGELES Talent Showcase to Be Presented Wednesday, Oct. 16

ABC Talent and Casting will present the 2019 ABC Discovers: Los Angeles Talent Showcase on WEDNESDAY, OCT. 16, at the El Portal Theatre for the Performing Arts in North Hollywood, California. Part of Walt Disney Television's ongoing commitment to creating opportunities for undiscovered talent, the showcase features selected participants performing in a one-night showcase for casting directors, talent agents, managers and other industry professionals. In addition, the selected showcase actors are awarded a one-year mentorship with executives from the ABC Casting Department. As part of the mentorship, the showcase actors will be offered on-camera workshops specifically for them to further hone their craft and auditioning skills. Talent will also have access to various ABC executives.

"Once again, we are proud to present this year's gifted group of emerging actors to top industry professionals in the creative community," said Ayo Davis, executive vice president, Talent and Casting, ABC Entertainment and Disney+. "For 18 years, our Talent Showcase has provided an incredible opportunity to these promising actors to further develop their craft and has been instrumental in discovering, cultivating and launching their careers. I'm delighted at the role this initiative has played overtime in nurturing new talent and uncovering actors who all have the potential to be the next breakout star."

This year's performers include Alex Barone (Baltimore, Maryland), Ally Young-Price (Los Angeles, California), Anna Lamadrid (New York, New York), Christian Henley (Los Angeles, California), Daniel Kim (Laguna Niguel, California), David Carzell (Atlanta, Georgia), Dru Perez (Stratford, Connecticut), Helen Madelyn Kim (Los Angeles, California), Mollie Dolcimascolo (Tampa, Florida), Murray Gray (Houston, Texas), Nia Witts (Los Angeles, California), Remington Hoffman (Santa Cruz, California), Saagar Shaikh (San Antonio, Texas), Tiffany Bank (Los Angeles, California), Feodor Chin (San Francisco, California) and Zoe Cipres (Honolulu, Hawaii).

The actors will perform scenes written by Samantha Clay (Saulsville, West Virginia), Ritza Bloom (Gainesville, Florida), David L. Kimple (Merritt Island, Florida), Matt Clevy (Nashville, Tennessee), Joe McQuillen (New Richmond, Wisconsin) and Brigitte Muñoz-Liebowitz (Los Angeles, California).

This year's scenes are directed by creative director Sue Hamilton (Los Angeles, California), Eli Gonda (Los Angeles, California), Princess Monique Filmz (Cleveland, Ohio) and Ellen D. Williams (Santa Monica, California).

The ABC Discovers: Talent Showcase has a rigorous audition and rehearsal process in which ABC Casting executives work with the actors to put on a one-night live performance, industry-only event attended by producers, agents, casting directors and entertainment executives. To date, 44 Talent Showcases in Los Angeles and New York have been produced, and ABC Casting has mentored more than 600 actors.

Now in its 18th year, the ABC Discovers: Talent Showcase in Los Angeles and New York continues to serve as a launching pad for discovering new talent, including Academy Award® winner Lupita Nyong'o ("12 Years a Slave"), Chadwick Boseman ("Black Panther"), Golden Globe® winner Gina Rodriguez ("Jane The Virgin"), Tony Award® winner Ali Stroker ("Oklahoma"), Randall Park ("Fresh Off the Boat"), Jesse Williams ("Grey's Anatomy"), Kirby Howell-Baptiste ("Barry," "Why Women Kill"), Cornelius Smith Jr. ("Scandal"), Jake Choi ("Single Parents"), Jay Hayden ("Station 19"), Dania Ramirez ("Once Upon a Time"), Alexandra Shipp ("X-Men: Dark Phoenix," "Love, Simon"), Meghan Markle ("Suits"), Jermaine Fowler ("Superior Donuts"), Cynthia Addai-Robinson ("Shooter"), Brandon Bell ("Dear White People"), DeWanda Wise ("She's Gotta Have It"), Carrie Ann Inaba ("Dancing with the Stars"), Pedro Pascal ("Narcos"), Chrissie Fit ("Pitch Perfect 3"), Jorge Garcia ("Hawaii 5-0," "Lost"), Kevin Alejandro ("Lucifer"), Kimiko Glenn ("Orange Is the New Black") and Arjun Gupta ("The Magicians").

ABC Discovers is a series of landmark initiatives created by ABC Talent and Casting that identify, develop and mentor talent from around the world through programs such as the Talent Showcase, Digital Talent Competition, Global Talent Initiative, Actor Audition Workshop Week and the High School Initiative.

Walt Disney Television's commitment to discovering and nurturing diverse talent is exemplified through many different programs, including the Walt Disney Television Writing Program, Walt Disney Television Directing Program, and National Hispanic Media Coalition (NHMC) TV Writers Program. Many of the actors selected were submitted through showcase partners SAG-AFTRA, Actor's Equity Association and Alliance for Inclusion in the Arts, as well as theater companies and organizations throughout the country.





