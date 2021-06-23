Terry Crews & Ledisi Join FRIDAY NIGHT VIBES This Week
To start the summer right, Tiffany, Deon and Terry talk all things Black family BBQ and treat viewers to a cookout fashion show.
"Friday Night Vibes™," a new 52-week movie destination that spotlights feel-good comedies, action-packed blockbusters and culturally significant storytelling inclusive of diverse voices, welcomes actor Terry Crews ("America's Got Talent," "Brooklyn Nine-Nine") and Grammyâ award-winning vocalist Ledisi in-studio to accompany host Tiffany Haddish ("The Last O.G.," "Girls Trip") and co-host Deon Cole ("Black-ish," "Grown-ish") to kick-off the broadcast of "Central Intelligence" and "Get Hard" on Friday, June 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.
This week's episode of "Friday Night Vibes" is the perfect start to the weekend, featuring a special performance by songstress Ledisi, as she stops by to perform "WKND."
To start the summer right, Tiffany, Deon and Terry talk all things Black family BBQ and treat viewers to a cookout fashion show highlighting the two kinds of uncles you'll see at every BBQ, the quintessential summer jams that always get the cookout going and the most popular dishes - greens, cornbread, mac and cheese - that make a BBQ great.
Additionally, Tiffany gives her favorite moments from past BET Awards, while Terry discusses his workout regimen and some of the wildest things he's seen on "America's Got Talent."
With a mix of comedy, celebrity interviews and musical performances, Haddish, along with Cole, guide "Friday Night Vibes" viewers through this celebration of life, cultural diversity, special behind-the-scenes moments and authentic conversation. The program will be ground zero for those who love movies, black culture, music and hanging out at the beauty salon and barbershop.
The weekly lineup includes thoughtfully selected movies that are filled with storylines and characters viewers love and vibe with and special guests will be announced accordingly. The "Friday Night Vibes" summer 2021 schedule is as follows:
Friday, June 25: Central Intelligence/Get Hard
Friday, July 2: Black Panther/National Security
Friday, July 9: Suicide Squad/The Hitman's Bodyguard
Friday, July 16: Creed/Creed 2
Friday, July 23: Get Hard/Money Talks
Friday, July 30: Rampage/Pacific Rim
Terry Crews stars as Lt. Terry Jeffords on Golden Globe Award-winning comedy "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" and is host of "America's Got Talent". Crews is an action-movie hero, sitcom star, ad pitchman, competition show host, playable video game character, high-end furniture designer and human rights activist. Up next, Crews will appear in "Rumble."
Ledisi is a singer, songwriter, music producer, author, playwright, film producer and CEO of her record label, Listen Black Entertainment/ BMG. She also happens to be a NAACP Image Award and SOUL TRAIN award winner, and launched her latest project, "The WILD Card," last summer on her new label. She has a new album, "Ledisi Sings Nina" dropping on July 23, and will be embarking on a tour this summer.
"Friday Night Vibes™" is executive produced by Reginald Hudlin ("Academy Awards," Emmy Awards," "NAACP Image Awards," "House Party," "Django Unchained") for Hudlin Entertainment, Phil Gurin ("Shark Tank," "The Singing Bee," "NAACP Image Awards," "Weakest Link") for The Gurin Company and Byron Phillips ("NAACP Image Awards," "Emmy Awards," "The Black Godfather") for TBS.
