Terror Talk Expands To Include Indie Filmmakers

TERROR TV, a channel rapidly becoming a leader in presenting indie genre films by emerging filmmakers, is taking its original programming to the next level. TERROR TALK, hosted by Jay Michaels, an ongoing series of 60-minute specials featuring a rotating cast of horror icons discussing not only all things horror and genre, but contemporary topics such as politics, violence in media, racism and gun control in truth and fiction, will now take to the internet for online interviews. The program is inaugurating a new feature as well. A special interview series, also hosted by Michaels featuring the filmmakers on the channel discussing what it took for them to create their films.

Jay Michaels has been named a producer on the program. "I am thrilled to be able to help elevate the channel - and the filmmakers," said the independent theatre and film producer and promotional executive.

TERROR TALK is executive produced by Darrin Ramage, head of Acort International, a feature film distribution company and CEO of Arizona's Sun Studios; Joel Eisenberg and Steve Hillard, founders of Council Tree Productions, a feature film and television development company. The program is produced by Lorie Girsh Eisenberg, Chris McClennan, and now, Jay Michaels.

Michaels, a notable presence in the world of independent theatre and film as a producer and an actor, has been charting horror and science-fiction on film and television since 1973. He is also a judge for the Boston Sci-Fi Film Festival.

https://www.facebook.com/203233987120520/videos/653689358535410

Terror Talk's pilot has aired and episodes will begin on a regular basis starting in June. Terror TV (www.terrortv.com) is available directly online, and on Roku and IOS devices.





