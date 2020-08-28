Terror TV Announces First Short Film Festival

They are accepting submissions until September 22.

TerrorTV.com - a premier channel for independent horror films - is accepting submissions until September 22 for BRIEF ENCOUNTERS: THE TERROR TV Short Film Festival.

Expanding to include Science fiction, fantasy, mystery, suspense, and noir to its foundation of horror films, Terror TV along with Acort International, a leading name in the distribution and presentation of independent horror films, takes this opportunity to connect with emerging short filmmakers with this festival. Soliciting films running from 5 to 30 minutes in length, the festival will review films until October 1. The winners will premiere on TerrorTV on Halloween. The channel is planning a virtual celebration online, then, a live celebration in 2021.

"With more than a dozen awards being offered, this is a prime opportunity for the emerging genre filmmaker," says Darrin Ramage, the festival's producer and CEO of Terror TV and Acort. Prizes include negotiation of a distribution contract; visibility on the television channel; interview and promotional opportunities; as well as certificates for best film, director, technical (animation or special effects), cinematography, acting, screenplay, and many others.

In less than a year in official operation, TerrorTV...

ENHANCED its catalog with more than a two dozen films including the critically acclaimed CRY HAVOC and CAPTURED; plus leading international exports like MY GUARDIAN ANGEL. "we're excited about all the new edgy films coming to the channel before the end of the year," says Sharry Flaherty, CEO of Samera Entertainment, a film acquisitions agent working with Terror TV.

PARTNERED with the first virtual horror convention (Phantasm Con 2020);

DESIGNED its own line of merchandise (teespring.com/stores/terrortv);

CREATED an industry news service (terrortv.com/blog);

SPONSORS events like Phoenix FearConOnline

and spokesman Jay Michaels has appeared on numerous podcasts and programs across the country.

Michaels hosts the channel's first original program, TERROR TALK, which focuses on issues facing the genre community, has already interviewed Anthony C. Ferrante (Sharknado), Reggie Bannister (Phantasm), Sara Karloff & Lynne Lugosi Sparks, Dacre Stoker, Terry Alexander (Romero's Day of the Dead), Gil Adler (Tales from the Crypt, Superman Returns), the director, writer and stars of FOLLOWED, the director and entire cast of THE DARK OFFERINGS, horror novelists Owl Goingback and John Skipp, author/industry personality Joe Moe, and Damon Gerard, the founder of the horror fan social media site, SLASHER to name a few.

To submit to the festival: https://filmfreeway.com/TerrorTVShortFilmFestival

Visit us at https://terrortv.com/

