Terror Films and Global Digital Releasing to Start Placing Films Directly on Roku

In their ongoing quest to expand the reach and digital footprint of their growing libraries, TERROR FILMS and sister label GLOBAL DIGITAL RELEASING are set to begin placing films directly on ROKU for the first time!



After reviewing over sixty films between both labels, ROKU has selected twenty-one films from the respective libraries to be placed on their main page. TERROR FILMS and GLOBAL DIGITAL RELEASING President Joe Dain said of the partnership: "up until now we had only been placing films on various ROKU sub-channels. However, being on the main ROKU Channel itself will afford our films the opportunity to find a wider audience. We're very excited about this new relationship." Soon, film fans will have another Digital platform on which to watch their favourite TF and GDRfilms.



The films will include top performers. The first twenty-one films to show on ROKU from TERROR FILMS include: the found footage feature HELL HOUSE LLC (2015), the psychological Patient Seven (2016) and the documentary Untold and Unearthed: The Path to Pet Sematary(2017). From GLOBAL DIGITAL RELEASING, the releases include award winning films Without Name (2016) and Elizabeth Blue (2017). The entire slate of films can be seen on the promotional poster attached.

The films are expected to go live on ROKU in the coming months. A more specific release date will be announced soon.





Related Articles View More TV Stories