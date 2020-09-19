Television Academy And Emmy Nominees Pledge To Donate $2.8 Million To No Kid Hungry During The Emmy Awards

One in four children in the United States could face hunger this year because of the coronavirus.

One in four children in the United States could face hunger this year because of the coronavirus. No Kid Hungry is working tirelessly to ensure that no child misses a meal during and beyond this crisis. All nominated broadcast and streaming partners have committed to donating $100,000 per Emmy win throughout Sunday's program. In support of these unprecedented donations, the Television Academy has announced they will make their own pledge of $500,000 in support of No Kid Hungry. These contributions will grant a combined $2.8 million to No Kid Hungry's work to ensure that kids are fed, both during this crisis and throughout its aftermath.

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the "72nd Emmy Awards" will broadcast SUNDAY, SEPT. 20 (8:00 p.m. EDT/7:00 p.m. CDT/6:00 p.m. MDT/5:00 p.m. PDT), on ABC. Special guests confirmed to appear during television's biggest night includes Anthony Anderson, Jason Bateman, Sterling K. Brown, Ty Burrell, Laverne Cox, D-Nice, America Ferrera, Morgan Freeman, Ilana Glazer, Abbi Jacobson, Ken Jeong, Mindy Kaling, Tatiana Maslany, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Bob Newhart, Randall Park, Issa Rae, RuPaul, Patrick Stewart, Jason Sudeikis, Gabrielle Union, Count Von Count of "Sesame Street," Lena Waithe, J.J. Watt, Oprah Winfrey, and H.E.R will be performing during the "In Memoriam" segment.

No child should go hungry in America. But in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, 1 in 4 kids could face hunger this year. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization working to end hunger and poverty. Join us at NoKidHungry.org

