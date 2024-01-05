Taylor Tomlinson Returns To Netflix With Her Third Comedy Special

Taylor Tomlinson will return to Netflix with a new comedy special, premiering on February 13, 2024.

Have It All follows Taylor's previous Netflix original comedy specials Look At You and Quarter-Life Crisis. The special was filmed at Capital One Hall in Tysons, Virginia.

In her third Netflix original comedy special, Taylor Tomlinson talks about having your dream job, finding your perfect partner, dealing with anxiety and insomnia all while asking the age-old question…can you really Have It All?

Kristian Mercado directs and Taylor Tomlinson serves as Executive Producer alongside Judi Marmel.