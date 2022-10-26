Taylor Swift, Beyonce & More Nominated For 2022 People's Choice Awards - Full List of Nominations

NBC and E! announced the host and commencement of voting for the 2022 "People's Choice Awards," celebrating all forms of entertainment, chosen entirely by the people. Actor, comedian and "People's Choice Awards'' nominee Kenan Thompson will return to host the annual ceremony for the second consecutive year.

Voting is now open and fans worldwide can vote for their favorite nominee in each of the 40 categories representing movies, television, music and pop culture. The 2022 "People's Choice Awards" will air simultaneously on NBC and E! on Tuesday, December 6 at 9:00pm ET/PT from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, CA. "Live from E!: The 2022 People's Choice Awards'' will kick off the night with a red carpet special at 7:00pm ET/PT on E!.

"I'm beyond excited to host the People's Choice Awards again this year and celebrate the incredible talent and fans that this show unites," says Kenan Thompson. "I'm so grateful to be nominated - shoutout to the fans and congrats to all the nominees. Get ready for round two!!"

"Last year, Kenan brought an irreplaceable energy to the 'People's Choice Awards.' His enthusiasm and passion for pop culture and the fans was palpable and translated in the room and on-screen," said Cassandra Tryon, SVP, Entertainment Live Events, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. "We can't wait to welcome Kenan back and see what he has up his sleeve for this year's show."

This year, Thompson is nominated in the comedy TV Star category for "Saturday Night Live." Thompson is an award-winning actor, comedian and producer best known for his work on "SNL" where he is currently in his 20th season as the longest-running cast member.

A six-time Emmy Award nominee, Thompson has received four nominations for his acting work and won the Emmy for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics in 2018 for the "SNL" song "Come Back, Barack." For two seasons, Thompson executive produced and starred as the title character in the NBC comedy series "Kenan." Thompson hosted the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards in 2022 and was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

"People's Choice Awards" and "Live from E!: The 2022 People's Choice Awards" are both produced by Den of Thieves with Executive Producers Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager and Barb Bialkowski.

Voting for the 2022 "People's Choice Awards" runs today through Wednesday, November 9 at 11:59pm ET. Fans can either vote online at www.votepca.com or on Twitter. Additionally, votes cast on Turbo Tuesday, November 1 will count twice, equaling up to a maximum of 50 votes per day, per category, per voting method.

2022 "People's Choice Awards" Nominations

THE MOVIE OF 2022

1. Bullet Train

2. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

3. Elvis

4. Jurassic World Dominion

5. Nope

6. The Batman

7. Thor: Love and Thunder

8. Top Gun: Maverick

THE COMEDY MOVIE OF 2022

1. Fire Island

2. Hustle

3. Hocus Pocus 2

4. Marry Me

5. Senior Year

6. The Adam Project

7. The Lost City

8. Ticket To Paradise

THE ACTION MOVIE OF 2022

1. Black Adam

2. Bullet Train

3. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

4. Jurassic World Dominion

5. The Batman

6. The Woman King

7. Thor: Love and Thunder

8. Top Gun: Maverick

THE DRAMA MOVIE OF 2022

1. Nope

2. Death on the Nile

3. Don't Worry Darling

4. Elvis

5. Halloween Ends

6. Luckiest Girl Alive

7. Scream

8. Where the Crawdads Sing

THE MALE MOVIE STAR OF 2022

1. Brad Pitt - Bullet Train

2. Chris Hemsworth - Thor: Love and Thunder

3. Chris Pratt - Jurassic World Dominion

4. Daniel Kaluuya - Nope

5. Dwayne Johnson - Black Adam

6. Miles Teller - Top Gun: Maverick

7. Ryan Reynolds - The Adam Project

8. Tom Cruise - Top Gun: Maverick

THE FEMALE MOVIE STAR OF 2022

1. Elizabeth Olsen - Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness 2. Gal Gadot - Death on the Nile

3. Jennifer Garner - The Adam Project

4. Jennifer Lopez - Marry Me

5. Joey King - Bullet Train

6. Keke Palmer - Nope

7. Queen Latifah - Hustle

8. Viola Davis - The Woman King

THE DRAMA MOVIE STAR OF 2022

1. Austin Butler - Elvis

2. Daniel Kaluuya - Nope

3. Florence Pugh - Don't Worry Darling

4. Gal Gadot - Death on the Nile

5. Harry Styles - Don't Worry Darling

6. Jamie Lee Curtis - Halloween Ends

7. Keke Palmer - Nope

8. Mila Kunis - Luckiest Girl Alive

THE COMEDY MOVIE STAR OF 2022

1. Adam Sandler - Hustle

2. Channing Tatum - The Lost City

3. Jennifer Garner - The Adam Project

4. Jennifer Lopez - Marry Me

5. Julia Roberts - Ticket To Paradise

6. Queen Latifah - Hustle

7. Ryan Reynolds - The Adam Project

8. Sandra Bullock - The Lost City

THE ACTION MOVIE STAR OF 2022

1. Chris Hemsworth - Thor: Love and Thunder

2. Chris Pratt - Jurassic World Dominion

3. Dwayne Johnson - Black Adam

4. Elizabeth Olsen - Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness 5. Joey King - Bullet Train

6. Tom Cruise - Top Gun: Maverick

7. Viola Davis - The Woman King

8. Zöe Kravitz - The Batman

THE SHOW OF 2022

1. Abbott Elementary

2. Better Call Saul

3. Grey's Anatomy

4. House of the Dragon

5. Obi-Wan Kenobi

6. Saturday Night Live

7. Stranger Things

8. This Is Us

THE DRAMA SHOW OF 2022

1. Better Call Saul

2. Cobra Kai

3. Euphoria

4. Grey's Anatomy

5. Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

6. Ozark

7. The Walking Dead

8. This Is Us

THE COMEDY SHOW OF 2022

1. Abbott Elementary

2. Black-ish

3. Only Murders in the Building

4. Never Have I Ever

5. Saturday Night Live

6. The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window 7. Young Rock

8. Young Sheldon

THE REALITY SHOW OF 2022

1. 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days

2. Below Deck Sailing Yacht

3. Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

4. Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

5. The Kardashians

6. The Real Housewives of Atlanta

7. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

8. Selling Sunset

THE COMPETITION SHOW OF 2022

1. America's Got Talent

2. American Idol

3. Dancing with the Stars

4. RuPaul's Drag Race

5. The Bachelorette

6. The Masked Singer

7. Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls

8. The Voice

THE MALE TV STAR OF 2022

1. Dwayne Johnson - Young Rock

2. Ewan McGregor - Obi-Wan Kenobi

3. Ice-T - Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

4. Jason Bateman - Ozark

5. Noah Schnapp - Stranger Things

6. Norman Reedus - The Walking Dead

7. Oscar Isaac - Moon Knight

8. Sterling K. Brown - This Is Us

THE FEMALE TV STAR OF 2022

1. Millie Bobby Brown - Stranger Things

2. Ellen Pompeo - Grey's Anatomy

3. Kristen Bell - The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window 4. Maitreyi Ramakrishnan - Never Have I Ever

5. Mandy Moore - This Is Us

6. Mariska Hargitay - Law &Order: Special Victims Unit

7. Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary

8. Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building

THE DRAMA TV STAR OF 2022

1. Ellen Pompeo - Grey's Anatomy

2. Jason Bateman - Ozark

3. Mandy Moore - This Is Us

4. Mariska Hargitay - Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

5. Norman Reedus - The Walking Dead

6. Sterling K. Brown - This Is Us

7. Sydney Sweeney - Euphoria

8. Zendaya - Euphoria

THE COMEDY TV STAR OF 2022

1. Bowen Yang - Saturday Night Live

2. Dwayne Johnson - Young Rock

3. Kenan Thompson - Saturday Night Live

4. Kristen Bell - The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window 5. Maitreyi Ramakrishnan - Never Have I Ever

6. Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary

7. Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building

8. Tracee Ellis Ross - Black-Ish

THE DAYTIME TALK SHOW OF 2022

1. Good Morning America

2. Live with Kelly and Ryan

3. The Drew Barrymore Show

4. The Ellen DeGeneres Show

5. The Jennifer Hudson Show

6. The Kelly Clarkson Show

7. The View

8. Today with Hoda and Jenna

THE NIGHTTIME TALK SHOW OF 2022

1. Jimmy Kimmel Live!

2. Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

3. Late Night with Seth Meyers

4. The Daily Show

5. The Late Late Show with James Corden

6. The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

7. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

8. Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

THE COMPETITION CONTESTANT OF 2022

1. Charli D'Amelio - Dancing with the Stars

2. Bosco - RuPaul's Drag Race

3. Gabby Windey - The Bachelorette

4. Mayyas - America's Got Talent

5. Noah Thompson - American Idol

6. Selma Blair - Dancing with the Stars

7. Teyana Taylor - The Masked Singer

8. Willow Pill - RuPaul's Drag Race

THE REALITY TV STAR OF 2022

1. Chrishell Stause - Selling Sunset

2. Garcelle Beauvais - The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills 3. Kandi Burruss - The Real Housewives of Atlanta

4. Kenya Moore - The Real Housewives of Atlanta

5. Khloé Kardashian - The Kardashians

6. Kim Kardashian - The Kardashians

7. Kyle Richards - The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

8. Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino - Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

THE BINGEWORTHY SHOW OF 2022

1. Bridgerton

2. Bel-Air

3. Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

4. Inventing Anna

5. Severance

6. The Bear

7. The Boys

8. The Thing About Pam

THE SCI-FI/FANTASY SHOW OF 2022

1. House of The Dragon

2. La Brea

3. Moon Knight

4. Obi-Wan Kenobi

5. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

6. Stranger Things

7. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

8. The Umbrella Academy

THE MALE ARTIST OF 2022

1. Bad Bunny

2. Charlie Puth

3. Drake

4. Harry Styles

5. Jack Harlow

6. Kendrick Lamar

7. Luke Combs

8. The Weeknd

THE FEMALE ARTIST OF 2022

1. Beyoncé

2. Camila Cabello

3. Doja Cat

4. Lady Gaga

5. Lizzo

6. Megan Thee Stallion

7. Nicki Minaj

8. Taylor Swift

THE GROUP OF 2022

1. BTS

2. 5 Seconds of Summer

3. BLACKPINK

4. Coldplay

5. Imagine Dragons

6. Måneskin

7. OneRepublic

8. Panic! At The Disco

THE SONG OF 2022

1. About Damn Time - Lizzo

2. As It Was - Harry Styles

3. Break My Soul - Beyoncé

4. First Class - Jack Harlow

5. Hold My Hand - Lady Gaga

6. Me Porto Bonito - Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone 7. Super Freaky Girl - Nicki Minaj

8. Wait For U - Future Featuring Drake & Tems

THE ALBUM OF 2022

1. Dawn FM - The Weeknd

2. Growin' Up - Luke Combs

3. Harry's House - Harry Styles

4. Midnights - Taylor Swift

5. Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers - Kendrick Lamar 6. Renaissance - Beyoncé

7. Special - Lizzo

8. Un Verano Sin Ti - Bad Bunny

THE COUNTRY ARTIST OF 2022

1. Carrie Underwood

2. Kane Brown

3. Kelsea Ballerini

4. Luke Combs

5. Maren Morris

6. Miranda Lambert

7. Morgan Wallen

8. Thomas Rhett

THE LATIN ARTIST OF 2022

1. Anitta

2. Bad Bunny

3. Becky G

4. Shakira

5. Karol G

6. Rauw Alejandro

7. Rosalía

8. Sebastián Yatra

THE NEW ARTIST OF 2022

1. Chlöe

2. Dove Cameron

3. GAYLE

4. Latto

5. Lauren Spencer-Smith

6. Muni Long

7. Saucy Santana

8. Steve Lacy

THE MUSIC VIDEO OF 2022

1. Anti-Hero - Taylor Swift

2. As It Was - Harry Styles

3. Left And Right (feat. Jung Kook of BTS) - Charlie Puth

4. Let Somebody Go - Coldplay X Selena Gomez

5. Oh My God - Adele

6. Pink Venom - BLACKPINK

7. PROVENZA - KAROL G

8. Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment) Official - BTS

THE COLLABORATION SONG OF 2022

Left And Right - Charlie Puth Featuring Jung Kook 2. Bam Bam -

Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran

Do We Have A Problem? -

Nicki Minaj X Lil Baby

Freaky Deaky - Tyga X Doja Cat

Hold Me Closer - Elton John & Britney Spears

Jimmy Cooks -Drake Featuring 21 Savage

Party - Bad Bunny & Rauw Alejandro

Sweetest Pie - Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa

THE CONCERT TOUR OF 2022

1. BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE

2. Bad Bunny: World's Hottest Tour

3. Billie Eilish: Happier Than Ever, The World Tour 4. Dua Lipa Future Nostalgia Tour

5. Ed Sheeran Tour

6. Harry Styles Love On Tour

7. LADY GAGA: The Chromatica Ball

8. Luke Combs: The Middle of Somewhere Tour

THE SOCIAL CELEBRITY OF 2022

1. Bad Bunny

2. Charlie Puth

3. Doja Cat

4. Lil Nas X

5. Lizzo

6. Reese Witherspoon

7. Selena Gomez

8. Snoop Dogg

THE SOCIAL STAR OF 2022

1. Addison Rae

2. Brent Rivera

3. Charli D'Amelio

4. Jay Shetty

5. Khaby Lame

6. Mikayla Jane Nogueira

7. Mr Beast

8. Noah Beck

THE COMEDY ACT OF 2022

1. Amy Schumer: Whore Tour

2. Chris Rock Ego Death World Tour 2022

3. David Spade: Nothing Personal (Netflix)

4. Jo Koy: Live from the LA Forum

5. Kevin Hart: Reality Check

6. Steve Martin & Martin Short You Won't Believe What They Look Like Today 7. Wanda Sykes - Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration (Netflix)

8. Whitney Cummings - Jokes (Netflix)

THE GAME CHANGER OF 2022

1. Chloe Kim

2. LeBron James

3. Megan Rapinoe

4. Nathan Chen

5. Rafael Nadal

6. Russell Wilson

7. Serena Williams

8. Steph Curry

THE POP PODCAST OF 2022

1. Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain

2. Archetypes

3. Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard

4. Call Her Daddy

5. Conan O'Brien Needs A Friend

6. Not Skinny But Not Fat

7. SmartLess

8. Why Won't You Date Me? with Nicole Byer

Photo by: Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC