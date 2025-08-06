Tamsin Greig, Rish Shah, & More Join Cast of SWEETPEA Season 2

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Filming has commenced in London on the second season of the critically acclaimed, darkly comic Sky Original thriller Sweetpea. Ella Purnell (Fallout, Yellowjackets) returns as wallflower-turned-killer Rhiannon Lewis, joined this series by new cast members including Olivier Award winner Tamsin Greig (Much Ado About Nothing, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown) and Rish Shah (Overcompensating, Torch Song Trilogy).

Killer wallflower Rhiannon Lewis is back in Season 2 of the darkly comic thriller. Navigating a new promotion, an irresistible rebound, Marina still hot on her trail, her sister selling her family home and a copycat killer threatening to expose her, the kill list is mounting. But now that she's harnessed her rage and found her power, Rhiannon is forced to question whether her perfect ex AJ, was right: is she a monster?

Rish Shah joins the cast as Rhiannon's romantic interest Gabriel, alongside Tamsin Greig who stars as AJ’s mother, Liv. Taj Atwal (Riot Women, Line of Duty) steps in as Freya, Rhiannon’s formidable new boss at the Carnsham Gazette, while Jenny Walser (Heartstopper, Star City) plays an adoring new friend Daisy.

Rounding out a stellar ensemble cast, returning to the series are Jon Pointing (Big Boys, Run Away), Jeremy Swift (Ted Lasso, Downton Abbey), Leah Harvey (Foundation, The Scurry), Ingrid Oliver (Thursday Murder Club, Doctor Who), Nitin Ganatra (Mr Bigstuff, Sexy Beast) and Alexandra Dowling (Emily, Game of Thrones).

The series is adapted from C.J. Skuse’s novel of the same name and produced by See-Saw Films and fanboy in association with Sky Studios. The Commissioning Editor for Sky is Manpreet Dosanjh. Executive Producer for fanboy is Patrick Walters (Heartstopper), and Executive Producers for See-Saw Films are Helen Gregory, Iain Canning, and Emile Sherman. Ella Jones and Ella Purnell serve as Executive Producers, alongside Kirstie Swain. Selina Lim, Emme Hoy, Simon Gillis and Natasha Heliotis are Co-Executive Producer, and Zorana Piggott (Heartstopper) is the Series Producer.

Episodes 1, 5 and 6 will be directed by Ella Jones (Sweetpea S1, The Baby). Episodes 2, 3 and 4 will be directed by Coky Giedroyc (How to Build a Girl, Save Me). The series is written by Selina Lim, Emme Hoy, Anna Jordan and Laura Jayne Tunbridge.